Man City transfer news: PSG's Rodri truth 'revealed' as Real Madrid circle around World Cup winner

By Carter White | 27 Jul 2026 17:12

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly distanced themselves from a potential move for Manchester City star Rodri.

Reports began to emerge earlier this month that PSG were keen on the 30-year-old, who has spent the majority of the summer on international duty, helping Spain to their second-ever World Cup triumph.

The lynchpin is one of the best holding midfielders of his generation and it is no surprise to find that he is wanted by elite clubs around Europe, with Real Madrid supposedly exploring a move for Rodri this summer.

The Man City midfielder won Player of the Tournament at the World Cup, starting all eight of La Roja's matches as they conquered international football, despite a worrying opening-round draw with Cape Verde.

After suffering a serious knee injury in 2024 and taking considerable time to recover, it appears that Rodri is back to his sensational best in the middle of the park, leading to interest from potential suitors.

© Iconsport / Niyi Fote/ZUMA Press Wire

PSG 'have no plans' to pursue Man City star Rodri

As per Sky Sports News, PSG have distanced themselves from a potential swoop for Manchester City and Spain hero Rodri, with the European champions having 'no plans' to sign the player.

The report claims that Les Parisiens are extremely happy with their midfield trio of Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz, who have helped the French giants to consecutive Champions League titles.

It is understood that Man City 'remain determined' to keep Rodri on the blue side of Manchester, where he has played 298 competitive matches since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in July 2019.

However, the Spaniard has entered the final 12 months of his Citizens contract and could depart on a free transfer next summer - a possibility that Enzo Maresca's side desperately want to avoid.

Man City are pushing for the 30-year-old to sign new terms at the Etihad Stadium as the Premier League contenders gear up for life without the leadership of legendary head coach Pep Guardiola.

© Iconsport / SPI

Rodri set for slow 2026-27 start

Whilst PSG have seemingly moved away from the hunt for Rodri, it is believed that Real Madrid are still in the race, with Los Blancos reportedly 'long-term admirers' of the World Cup-winning midfielder.

After a period of intense matches in North America for Spain, the 30-year-old is set to miss the start of the 2026-27 club season as he recovers from minor surgery on a back injury sustained last term.

This slight issue could deter Real Madrid from making a swift move for Rodri, with Manchester City supporters praying that they can retain one of their most important players past the conclusion of the summer window.