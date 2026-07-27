Preview: Kauno Zalgiris vs KI Klaksvik - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 27 Jul 2026 16:54

Kauno Zalgiris and KI Klaksvik meet at Jonavos centrinis stadionas in Lithuania on Wednesday evening with a place in the third qualifying round of the Champions League still up for grabs after a goalless first leg in the Faroe Islands.

Neither side could find a breakthrough in Klaksvik last week, meaning the tie is perfectly poised heading into the decisive return encounter.

Match preview

Kauno Zalgiris will feel the momentum has shifted in their favour after successfully negotiating what was expected to be the more difficult leg in the Faroe Islands.

The Lithuanian champions defended resolutely throughout the first encounter, as goalkeeper Tomas Svedkauskas produced another composed European display to preserve a valuable clean sheet.

Zeljko Sopic's side have already shown their resilience in this season's competition by recovering from a home draw to eliminate Drita in the previous round, and they now have home advantage as they attempt to reach the third qualifying round for the first time in club history.

Kauno will not play at their usual Darius and Girenas Stadium, however, with the fixture relocated because of a scheduling conflict, meaning home advantage may not be as significant as originally anticipated.

© Imago / Bildbyran

After building a formidable reputation on home soil in European competition over recent seasons, KI would have been disappointed not to take an advantage into the second leg.

Magnus Powell's men controlled long spells of the first meeting at Vio Djupumyrar and extended their unbeaten home record in UEFA competition, but they could not break down a disciplined Kauno Zalgiris defence despite creating the better opportunities.

The Faroese champions have become one of the continent's most awkward qualifying opponents since their memorable 2023 campaign, when they knocked out Ferencvaros, Hacken and Sheriff Tiraspol before reaching the Europa Conference League group stage.

Although they remain difficult to beat, KI now know they must produce another away victory like they did in the previous round against Atert Bissen, if they are to continue their Champions League journey.

The winners of this tie will advance to the third qualifying round, while the defeated side will continue their continental adventure in the Europa League qualifiers.

Kauno Zalgiris Champions League form:

D

W

D

Kauno Zalgiris form (all competitions):

D

D

W

W

W

D

KI Klaksvik Champions League form:

W

W

D

KI Klaksvik form (all competitions):

W

L

D

W

W

D

Team News

© Imago / Bildbyran

Kauno Zalgiris also appear to have a fully fit squad available, and captain Svedkauskas should again start in goal after an assured display in the Faroe Islands, while Ivan Fiolic is pushing for a recall after featuring from the bench in the first leg.

Renan Oliveira is expected to spearhead the attack, with Vykintas Slivka and Farid Ourega providing support from midfield.

KI emerged from the first leg without any fresh injury concerns, and veteran striker Pall Klettskard is expected to continue leading the attack, while Anri Frederiksberg, Hallur Hansson and Jonn Johannesen

should all retain their places in the XI.

Powell could also hand Fredrik Brattbakk another opportunity after the Norwegian forward was introduced before half time in the first meeting.

Kauno Zalgiris possible starting lineup:

Svedkauskas; Edokpolor, Tolordava, Lekiatas, Moutachy; Baldassarra, Slivka, Fiolic; Ourega, Benchaib; Oliveira

KI Klaksvik possible starting lineup:

Jensen; Tellechea, Pavlovic, Sorensen; Danielsen, Hansson, Ali, Carlos; Frederiksberg, Klettskard, Brattbakk

We say: Kauno Zalgiris 1-1 KI Klaksvik (KI Klaksvik win after extra time)

The first leg showed just how evenly matched these sides are, and another tight contest appears likely in Lithuania.

Kauno Zalgiris have already demonstrated their ability to rise to the occasion in decisive European matches this summer, but KI's experience of navigating high-pressure qualifying ties could ultimately prove decisive.

Expect another cagey affair that may require extra time before the Faroese champions edge through to the next round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.