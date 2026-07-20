Preview: KI Klaksvik vs Kauno Zalgiris - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 20 Jul 2026 16:49

Ki Klaksvik host FK Kauno Zalgiris at Vio Djupumyrar on Tuesday in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round tie.

Both sides arrive as reigning domestic champions, though from very different points in their European history.

Match preview

Ki Klaksvik reached the second qualifying round by defeating Luxembourg's Atert Bissen 4-2 on aggregate, recording identical 2-1 victories home and away to extend the unbeaten European home record that has become central to the club's continental identity.

That reputation was established during a historic 2023 campaign, when Ki eliminated 34-time Hungarian champions Ferencvaros before edging past Swedish champions BK Hacken on penalties to produce the deepest European run in the club's history.

Although Norwegian champions Molde ended that run in extra time in the third qualifying round, Ki still made history by becoming the first Faroese club to reach the group stage of a major UEFA competition after qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

Swedish coach Magnus Powell has continued the club's disciplined, counterattacking approach since taking charge in January 2025, preserving the style that has repeatedly troubled higher-profile visitors on the artificial pitch in Klaksvík.

The reigning Faroese champions head into the tie with a settled squad and will be eager to take a first-leg advantage to Lithuania, where Kauno Zalgiris will enjoy home advantage for the decisive return fixture.

© Iconsport / Newspix

Kauno Zalgiris reached the second qualifying round by beating Kosovo's Drita and are enjoying a landmark period after winning their first-ever A Lyga title in 2025, which secured the club's maiden appearance in Champions League qualifying.

The Lithuanian champions built on that success by lifting the 2026 Lithuanian Super Cup with a 1-0 victory over Panevezys, although their domestic form has since dipped, with just one win from their last five league matches leaving them third in the title race.

Despite making their Champions League debut this season, Zeljko Sopic’s team enjoyed their best European campaign in last season's Europa Conference League, defeating Penybont and Valur before Arda Kardzhali ended their run in the third qualifying round.

Previous European ties against clubs such as Lech Poznan and Bodo/Glimt have also provided valuable continental experience, but the visitors now face another stern challenge away to a well-drilled Ki side on an unfamiliar artificial surface.

Kauno Zalgiris will hope their growing European pedigree helps them produce a positive result in the Faroe Islands before hosting the return leg in Lithuania.

KI Klaksvik Champions League form:

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KI Klaksvik form (all competitions):

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Kauno Zalgiris Champions League form:

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Kauno Zalgiris form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Bildbyran

Ki have not reported any fresh injury concerns ahead of this contest and will be looking to continue their Champions League campaign.

Pall Klettskard and Anri Frederiksberg were both on target in the previous round and will hope to continue their fine form at home.

For the visitors, Kauno Zalgiris could stick with the same starting lineup that helped them progress from the previous round, although they have also been boosted by new additions to the squad.

The Lithuanian champions have signed experienced midfielder Ivan Fiolic from HNK Gorica, and the former Croatia international made his full debut with an assist against Siauliai in the league last weekend.

KI Klaksvik possible starting lineup:

Jensen; Danielsen, Faero, Tellechea, Rlantsson; Hansson, Pavlovic, Ali; Carlos, Frederiksberg, Klettskard

Kauno Zalgiris possible starting lineup:

Svedkauskas; Ourega, Benchaib, Slivka, Ribeiro; Baldassarra, Moutachy, Lekiatas, Konatar, Fiolic; Oliveira

We say: KI Klaksvik 2-1 Kauno Zalgiris

Ki Klaksvík appear the stronger side heading into the first leg, with home advantage expected to play a significant role as their unfamiliar artificial pitch presents an added challenge for Kauno Zalgiris.

The Faroese champions are well suited to absorbing pressure and striking on the counter, making them favourites to secure a home victory and take an advantage into the return leg in Lithuania.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.