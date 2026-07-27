Preview: Lech Poznan vs Aarhus - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 27 Jul 2026 15:51

Lech Poznan and Aarhus will conclude their second-round tie in Champions League qualifying on Wednesday, when they square off in the second leg in Poland.

The hosts come into the game with a three-goal aggregate lead to defend, having managed a statement victory in the away leg last week.

Match preview

Lech Poznan return to Champions League qualifying action on Wednesday with the aim of getting over the line in their second-round tie after an impressive away result.

They earned entry at this stage by winning the Polish Ekstraklasa in 2025-26, successfully defending the trophy and winning it for the 10th time in their history, having earned 60 points from their 34 outings and finished four ahead of second-placed Gornik Zabrze.

After friendly wins over Podbrezova and Bohemians, the Kolejorz played their first competitive game in the Polish Super Cup against Gornik Zabrze and secured silverware again in a comeback 3-1 win.

Their first continental outing then followed away at Aarhus last week, and Niels Frederiksen's team gained a strong foothold in the tie with a 4-1 first-leg win, as Mikael Ishak opened the scoring and Terry Yegbe added a goal on the hour mark alongside Patrik Walemark's brace.

Now on the back of a goalless stalemate at home to Cracovia at the weekend to kick off their Ekstraklasa defence, Lech Poznan come into the second leg with home advantage and three-goal advantage and will bid to build on that and book their third-round place in style.

© Iconsport / MIchael Barrett Boesen / Alamy

Their visitors, meanwhile, head to Poland aiming to pull off an almighty upset and progress after their heavy home-leg defeat.

Aarhus also entered Champions League qualifying in the second round having won the Danish Superliga for the sixth time and their first since 1986 last time around, ending on 67 points from 32 matches thanks to three straight victories to finish the term.

After a pre-season run which produced wins over Motherwell and Horsens, a draw against Viborg and a defeat to Union SG, the Byens Hold played their first game on the continent at home to Lech Poznan in Denmark last week and fell 4-1 behind in the tie, having seen goalkeeper Jesper Hansen sent off and pulled back to 2-1 through Kristian Arnstad in the second half.

The 2026-27 Danish Superliga campaign then kicked off at the weekend, and Jakob Poulsen's side began their title defence at home to Brondby, falling behind in the second half and equalising through an Arnstad penalty six minutes from time.

They will now aim to defy all odds and overturn the three-goal deficit in Wednesday's away leg.

Lech Poznan Champions League form:

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Lech Poznan form (all competitions):

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Aarhus Champions League form:

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Aarhus form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Newspix

Lech Poznan may field the same starting XI from last week's successful away leg, with Alex Douglas and Ali Gholizadeh remaining sidelined by long-term injuries.

Summer signing Terry Yegbe and 19-year-old Wojciech Monka will continue to partner up at the back, having played all three competitive games together so far, while Mikael Ishak will lead the line again having scored in the first leg and the Super Cup after notching up 89 goals in 163 Ekstraklasa games for the club since 2020-21.

He has a strong supporting cast, too, with Luis Palma, Pablo Rodriguez and Patrik Walemark likely to continue behind the front man, after the latter notched a brace in Denmark.

Aarhus are unable to call on goalkeeper Jesper Hansen, who was sent off in last week's first leg, while Luka Callo and Nicolai Poulsen are out injured.

In Hansen's absence, Mads Hedenstad will line up between the sticks, while Jacob Andersen, Frederik Tingager and Eric Kahl should continue in an unchanged back three from the weekend's draw against Brondby.

Tobias Bech will continue to lead the line having scored a team-high tally of 13 goals last season, while returning summer signing Mikael Anderson has joined him up top in their first two competitive matches.

Lech Poznan possible starting lineup:

Lis; Pereira, Monka, Yegbe, Gurgul; Murawski, Kozubal; Walemark, Rodriguez, Palma; Ishak

Aarhus possible starting lineup:

Hedenstad; Andersen, Tingager, Kahl; Links, Knudsen, Arnstad, Emmery; Carstensen, Bech, Anderson

We say: Lech Poznan 3-1 Aarhus (Lech Poznan win 7-2 on aggregate)

Lech Poznan showed their dominance in the away leg, albeit against 10 men for more than half the contest, and we back them to come out on top again with home advantage, while perhaps managing more pressure from the chasing visitors.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.