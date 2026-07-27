Preview: Sydney FC vs Tottenham Hotspur - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 27 Jul 2026 15:23 , Last updated: 27 Jul 2026 15:59

Looking to maintain their 100% record in pre-season, Tottenham Hotspur visit Australia to face Sydney FC for the Sydney Super Cup on Wednesday morning.

Spurs secured a comfortable victory over Auckland FC in New Zealand last time out and now clash with the Sky Blues, who narrowly missed out on A-League glory in 2025-26.

Match preview

Taking charge of the New South Wales side in March, former Socceroo star Patrick Kisnorbo enjoyed a seven-match unbeaten run at the start of his reign, guiding Sydney FC to the grand final of the A-League.

However, the Sky Blues were unable to secure their sixth Australian top-flight title after falling to a 1-0 defeat at Go Media Stadium in New Zealand, where a Cameron Howieson effort clinched the trophy for expansion side Auckland.

After that cruel disappointment in late May, Sydney returned to competitive matters in the last 32 of the Australia Cup last Tuesday, when a hat-trick from Tiago Quintal headlined a 5-1 drubbing of Bayswater City.

Kisnorbo's troops are not back in A-League action until a clash with local rivals Western Sydney Wanderers on October 16, but the Sky Blues are relishing the chance to pit their wits against a Premier League giant this week.

Despite possessing the fifth-best home record in the A-League last season, Sydney are in the midst of a six-match winless streak (D4 L2) at Allianz Stadium, with their most recent competitive victory at the venue coming against Brisbane Roar in February.

© Iconsport / SUSA

It has been a case of so far, so good in pre-season for Roberto De Zerbi and Tottenham Hotspur, who have enjoyed friendly triumphs over MK Dons and Auckland, scoring three goals and keeping consecutive clean sheets.

Over 40,000 supporters - a record crowd for a football match in New Zealand - packed into the iconic Eden Park on Sunday morning, when strikes from Dane Scarlett and Richarlison sealed a 2-0 Spurs victory over the current A-League champions.

De Zerbi opted to field a young starting XI in Auckland, with 17-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett continuing to impress this summer as he looks to somehow squeeze his way into the first-team plans in North London.

Spurs made a raft of senior changes at the hour mark, affording the Eden Park crowd the luxury of seeing star names such as Richarlison and Mateus Fernandes in the flesh, with the latter scoring an excellent goal on his debut against MK Dons earlier this month.

The former West Ham United maestro is one of six high-profile arrivals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium already this summer, with the Lilywhites keen to distance themselves from the bottom of the Premier League standings in 2026-27.

Sydney FC all competitions form:

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Tottenham Hotspur friendly form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Sipa USA

Making his competitive debut for Sydney during the thrashing of Bayswater in the Australia Cup last week, Takahiro Sekine could be in line for his maiden start on Wednesday.

Jordan Courtney-Perkins could join the Japanese defender in the backline of the Sky Blues, with the 23-year-old forcing his way into the starting XI under Kisnorbo last season.

The hosts' attacking ranks are made up almost exclusively of Australians, with Spanish striker Victor Campuzano bringing La Liga experience courtesy of his days at Espanyol.

Tottenham are without a number of long-term absentees, including Xavi Simons (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee).

Travelling with the squad but yet to feature on this pre-season tour, James Maddison and Destiny Udogie are still recovering from fitness setbacks.

Signing from Newcastle United this summer, Sandro Tonali could feature in Sydney after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Expect Spurs' young stars to be given a chance to shine at Allianz Stadium, with Scarlett, Jamie Donley and Mikey Moore pushing for consecutive starts on this tour.

Sydney FC possible starting lineup:

Hoefsloot; Grant, Popovic, Courtney-Perkins, Garuccio; Kamijo, Youlley, De Jesus, Quintal, Akon; Macallister

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Gray, Van Hecke, Davies, Robertson; Williams-Barnett, Gallagher; Yang, Donley, Moore; Richarlison

We say: Sydney FC 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

With Tottenham expected to field a strong starting XI, Sydney could be in severe defensive trouble on their own patch on Wednesday.

Spurs have a number of new signings that are desperate to impress and record a confidence-boosting victory at Allianz Stadium.