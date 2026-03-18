Preview: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Lech Poznan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 18 Mar 2026 03:01

Shakhtar Donetsk and Lech Poznan will conclude their battle for a Conference League quarter-final place on Thursday when they meet in the second leg of their round-of-16 tie in Krakow.

Lech Poznan stay on home soil, given their opponents inability to host games in Ukraine, with a mountain to climb after a 3-1 home defeat in last week's first leg.

Match preview

Shakhtar Donetsk return to Conference League action on Thursday aiming to get over the line in their round-of-16 tie after taking a major advantage in last week's first leg.

The Ukrainian giants cruised through to this stage and bypassed the playoff round with a sixth-placed finish in the league phase of Europe's tertiary competition courtesy of four victories and 13 points from their six matches.

The Hirnyky guaranteed their final-16 spot by finishing with consecutive wins over Shamrock Rovers and Hamrun Spartans and a draw against HNK Rijeka, before taking control in their first knockout tie with a 3-1 away win last week, leading 2-0 through Marlon Gomes and Newerton before being pegged back and restoring their cushion late on through Isaque.

Arda Turan's side were back in domestic action over the weekend, making it seven straight wins across all competitions by beating Metalist 1925 1-0 thanks to Pedrinho's goal to stay top of Ukraine's top flight on 47 points from 20 outings.

Now heading back to Poland for their home leg, Shakhtar Donetsk will aim to get over the line in their first Conference League knockout tie of the season and secure their quarter-final place.

© Imago

Their visitors, meanwhile, stay on Polish soil aiming to overturn the deficit from last week's unsuccessful home round-of-16 leg.

Lech Poznan endured a tougher route to this stage of the Conference League, finishing 11th in the league phase on 11 points from six games and having to navigate through a two-legged playoff tie, in which they won 3-0 over KuPS.

Shakhtar Donetsk then stood in their way, and the Kolejorz failed to make the most of home advantage in last week's first leg, with Mikael Ishak's 70th-minute goal the only positive in a 3-1 defeat.

That marked a third straight defeat in all competitions for Niels Frederiksen's side, but they have since bounced back to winning ways at the weekend, visiting Zaglebie Lunin and picking up a 1-0 victory with Ishak again on the scoresheet to move level with the hosts at the top of the Polish Ekstraklasa in their title defence.

Now with renewed optimism from that bounce back, Lech Poznan will aim to overcome the odds and come from behind to prevail over two legs on Thursday and book their quarter-final spot.

Shakhtar Donetsk Conference League form:

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Shakhtar Donetsk form (all competitions):

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Lech Poznan Conference League form:

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Lech Poznan form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SOPA Images, SOPA Images Limited / Alamy

Shakhtar Donetsk are forced into a change from last week's first leg starting XI, with defender Valeriy Bondar suspended on Thursday having picked up a third yellow card of the Conference League campaign.

Dmytro Kryskiv and Marlon Gomes are injury concerns after being forced off in that game against Lech Poznan too, likely joining Mykola Matviyenko in the treatment room.

Kaua Elias and Lassina Traore will compete to lead the line, with the former leading the squad on 11 goals for the season.

Lech Poznan face no suspensions on Thursday but they are without Kornel Lisman, Alex Douglas, Radoslaw Murawski and Daniel Hakans through ongoing injuries.

Mikael Ishak remains their talisman going forward, having scored in the last two games to move onto 26 goals for the season in 40 games in all competitions, including 12 in 14 continental appearances.

Patrik Walemark may join him in a two-man front line with Luis Palma offering further support as the Polish side bid to overturn a two-goal deficit.

Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting lineup:

Riznyk; Tobias, Marlon, Azarovi, Henrique; Ocheretko, Pedrinho, Nazaryna; Isaque, Elias, Newerton

Lech Poznan possible starting lineup:

Mrozek; Pereira, Monka, Milic, Moutinho; Rodriguez, Kozubal; Bengtsson, Palma; Walemark, Ishak

We say: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Lech Poznan (Shakhtar Donetsk win 5-2 on aggregate)

While Shakhtar Donetsk do not have the home advantage that a two-legged tie normally brings, they showed their ability to beat Lech Poznan in Poland last week.

With their opponents forced to chase the game and overturn the deficit, we would not be surprised to see the Ukrainian team pick them off and win again on the night to cruise through on aggregate.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.