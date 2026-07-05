Preview: Kauno Zalgiris vs Drita - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 05 Jul 2026 22:05

The 2026-27 Champions League campaign gets under way for Lithuanian champions Kauno Zalgiris on Tuesday when they welcome Kosovo's Drita to the Darius and Girenas Stadium for the first leg of their first qualifying round tie.

The clubs have never previously met in European competition, while this is also the first time either side has faced opposition from the other's nation on the continental stage.

Match preview

Kauno Zalgiris are preparing for arguably the biggest European fixture in their history after winning the A Lyga title for the first time in 2025, ending years of near misses to secure a maiden domestic crown and a first-ever place in Champions League qualifying.

The Lithuanian side followed that success by lifting the 2026 Lithuanian Super Cup, but they head into their European campaign amid a mixed run of domestic form, having slipped to third in this season's title race after winning just one of their last five league matches.

Despite their lack of Champions League experience, Kauno Zalgiris have gradually established themselves on the European stage in recent years, with last season's run to the third qualifying round of the Conference League representing the deepest continental campaign in the club's history.

Victories over Penybont and Valur took them to within one round of the league phase before Bulgarian outfit Arda Kardzhali ended their progress with a 3-0 aggregate victory.

There has also been significant change behind the scenes, with title-winning manager Eivinas Cerniauskas departing at the end of June and experienced Croatian coach Zeljko Sopicius arriving just days before the club's European opener.

The new boss therefore faces the difficult task of preparing his side for a Champions League qualifier after only a short period with the team.

© Imago

Drita, meanwhile, arrive with considerably more European experience and confidence after retaining the Kosovo Superleague title last season to claim a fifth domestic championship.

The visitors enjoyed the finest continental campaign in Kosovan football history during the 2025-26 season, becoming the country's first club to reach the Champions League second qualifying round before eventually securing a place in the Conference League league phase.

Their impressive run continued into the knockout round play-offs after recording victories over Shelbourne and Shkendija, alongside draws against KuPS and Omonia Nicosia, before they were eventually eliminated 6-4 on aggregate by Slovenian side Celje.

Unlike their opponents, Drita head into the tie with stability in the dugout, as Zekirija Ramadani remains in charge after guiding the club to back-to-back league titles and last season's historic European adventure.

Having already demonstrated they can compete with established clubs across several qualifying rounds, the Kosovan champions will believe they have the experience required to take a positive result back home for next week's second leg.

Kauno Zalgiris Champions League form:

Kauno Zalgiris form (all competitions):

L

D

L

W

W

D

Drita Champions League form:

Drita form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Kauno Zalgiris are expected to be led in attack by new signing Renan Oliveira, while Belgian playmaker Amine Benchaib should provide much of the creativity.

Georgian center-back Anton Tolordava and Rokas Lekiatas will be offering some steel in the backline, while Tomas Svedkauskas will be between the sticks.

Drita are likely to field a settled side featuring goalkeeper Faton Maloku, midfielders Vesel Limaj, Albert Dabiqaj and Blerim Krasniqi, while Arb Manaj is expected to lead the attack.

The visiting side have strengthened ahead of this season, with Hajdin Salihu, Igball Jashari, Agan Mjaki, and Altin Bytyci joining on free transfers.

Kauno Zalgiris possible starting lineup:

Svedkauskas; Moutachy, Lekiatas, Tolordava, Edokpolor; Pavlovic, Karashima; Burba, Benchaib, Ourega; Renan

Drita possible starting lineup:

Maloku; Krasniqi, Bejtulai, Dante, Ovouka; Dabiqaj, Ramadani, Limaj; Ajzeraj, Manaj, Abazaj

We say: Kauno Zalgiris 0-1 Drita

Home advantage should help Kauno Zalgiris remain competitive, but Drita's superior European pedigree, managerial continuity and experience of navigating qualifying campaigns could prove decisive over the opening 90 minutes.

The visitors have shown they can compete consistently on the continental stage in recent seasons and may do enough to take a narrow advantage back to Kosovo.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.