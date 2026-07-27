Preview: Rapid Vienna vs FC Santa Coloma - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 27 Jul 2026 17:08 , Last updated: 27 Jul 2026 17:10

Rapid Vienna will be aiming to book their spot in the third qualifying round of the Conference League when they host FC Santa Coloma on Wednesday.

Last week's second qualifying round first leg ended in a 3-1 win for Rapid, so the Austrian outfit are the firm favourites to secure a spot in the next round of the tournament.

Match preview

The first leg of the second qualifying round contest was actually goalless at the interval, but four goals came in the second period, including three for Rapid, which has allowed them to enter the second leg with a relatively strong lead to protect.

The Green-Whites are 32-time Austrian champions, while their best-ever achievement in European competition was a quarter-final spot in the 2024-25 Conference League.

Rapid actually finished fifth in the Austrian Bundesliga last term, while they have not won the title since 2007-08.

Johannes Hoff Thorup's side will open their new league season against Altach on Sunday evening, but they were in action in the OFB Cup on Sunday, recording a 3-0 win over Wienerberger.

Rapid will be aiming to make it three straight wins at the start of their new campaign, which would allow them to qualify for the third qualification round of the Conference League.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Santa Coloma, meanwhile, have it all to do in Wednesday's second leg, with the Andorran outfit needing a big performance to stand a chance of advancing.

Dove are 13-time Andorran champions, but they have not won the title since 2018-19 and actually finished down in fourth spot in the 2025-26 division.

The Andorran side have a lot of experience in Europe, but all of their games have come in the qualification rounds, failing to secure a spot in the actual competition.

Santa Coloma entered the 2026-27 Conference League in the first qualification round, beating Penybont 4-0 on aggregate to secure a spot in the second qualification round.

Victor Vazquez's side are now eyeing one of their biggest results in history to move past Rapid and secure a position in the third qualification round.

Rapid Vienna Conference League form:

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Rapid Vienna form (all competitions):

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FC Santa Coloma Conference League form:

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Team News

© Imago / GEPA Pictures

Rapid will be without the services of Dominic Vincze, Jean Marcelin, Martin Ndzie, Lorenz Szladits, Claudy Mbuyi, Andrija Radulovic and Daniel Nunoo through injury here.

Tonni Adamsen has made a strong start to the campaign, scoring twice in two appearances, and the 31-year-old will be a notable starter for the hosts in this match.

There is also expected to be a spot in the final thrid of the field for Ercan Kara.

As for Santa Coloma, David Rodriguez is out of the match through injury, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape for the clash with Rapid Vienna.

There is a strong chance that head coach Vazquez will name an unchanged side, including a spot in the final third of the field for Guillaume Lopez.

Inigo Barrenetxea will also be a notable starter in the middle of midfield.

Rapid Vienna possible starting lineup:

Hedl; Bolla, Cvetkovic, Raux-Yao, Auer; Amane, Seidl; Demir, Adamsen, Wurmbrand; Kara

FC Santa Coloma possible starting lineup:

Alcaraz; Rasines, Padilla, Guti, Andrade; M Lopez; Munoz, Barrenetxea, Arjona, Gomez; G Lopez

We say: Rapid Vienna 3-1 FC Santa Coloma (Rapid Vienna win 6-2 on aggregate)

Rapid are in a strong position in the tie due to their success in the first leg, and we are finding it incredibly difficult to imagine Santa Coloma causing too many issues.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.