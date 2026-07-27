Aurelien Tchouameni transfer latest: Did midfielder pen new Real Madrid contract? Will Man United sign him this summer?

By Matt Law | 27 Jul 2026 09:29

Real Madrid reportedly recently handed Aurelien Tchouameni a three-year contract extension and improved wages, but there is still a chance that the midfielder could leave Bernabeu this summer.

Manchester United were heavily linked with the France international earlier this summer before seemingly withdrawing their interest due to a reported new deal for the midfielder.

Real Madrid did not officially announce a contract extension for Tchouameni, though, and it has been claimed in recent days that Man United have reignited their interest.

According to journalist Andy Mitten, writing for The National, Real Madrid gave Tchouameni a three-year contract extension and improved his wages earlier this summer.

However, Los Blancos have since learned that Rodri could be available from Manchester City, which has seen the capital giants change their stance on Tchouameni's future.

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Man United continue to be heavily linked with Tchouameni

The Frenchman is now said to be available, although his wages and higher transfer fee would be 'significant issues' for Man United when it comes to a potential deal.

Real Madrid would allegedly need to make a significant sale in order to move for Rodri, and Man United have seemingly been given recent encouragement that a move for Tchouameni could be possible, even though it looked impossible after the alleged contract extension.

The 26-year-old is believed to be Man United's dream midfield target this summer given his age and the fact that he is proven at the highest level.

© Imago

Tchouameni future: Man United face 'significant issues'

Tchouameni has made 195 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring seven goals and registering eight assists in the process.

The former Monaco youngster has won eight trophies during his time at Bernabeu, including the Champions League title in 2023-24.

Man United were credited with an interest in Tchouameni before his move to Real Madrid, and it is understood that the player is open to making the switch to Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick's side have already boosted their midfield this summer with the signings of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively.