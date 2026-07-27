Transfer news and rumours today: Rico Lewis to Nottingham Forest, Edin Dzeko future

By Carter White | 27 Jul 2026 14:28

Nottingham Forest have reportedly stalled their planned pursuit of Manchester City defender Rico Lewis.

The 21-year-old stated last summer that he intended to remain at Man City for the foreseeable future, however, that stance may have changed following a difficult 2025-26 term on the blue side of Manchester.

Lewis featured in just 11 Premier League matches for Pep Guardiola side's who were beaten to the top-flight crown by Arsenal, with the Gunners enjoying their first Premier League success in 22 years.

Playing a mere 402 minutes in the league last term, Lewis has been linked with a move to Everton recently, with David Moyes looking to improve his full-back and midfield options at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Since graduating from the Citizens' academy setup in July 2022, Lewis has featured in 116 matches for the English powerhouses, scoring seven goals and helping the side to a pair of Premier League trophies.

Preparing for life under the management of Oliver Glasner, Nottingham Forest are known to be admirers of the 21-year-old, who could depart the Etihad Stadium this summer in search of regular minutes.

However, according to Football Insider, the East Midlands side are having 'second thoughts' over their planned pursuit of Lewis after his development in the first team of Man City slowed last season.

There are supposedly concerns around the youngster's pace and physicality, as well as his ability to thrive in a system away from Man City, where ball possession and control are the main foundations.

© Imago

Dzeko 'makes decision' on key career move

Moving towards the other end of the experience scale, Edin Dzeko has spent the majority of the summer so far at the World Cup with Bosnia-Herzegovina, who returned to the global stage after a long absence.

The 40-year-old failed to find the net at the tournament but did help his nation progress past the group stage before falling by a 2-0 scoreline to co-hosts United States at the last-32 stage.

Dzeko spent the second half of the 2025-26 club campaign at Schalke 04, assisting the German giants in their quest to escape the stresses of Bundesliga 2, winning promotion to the top division.

The Bosnian went out of contract at the start of July and looked destined to depart Veltins Arena after just six months, however, the attacker is now set to stay, as per transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

The report claims that Dzeko has agreed to sign a new one-year contract at Schalke, committing him to the Bundesliga relegation-fighting clause until the end of the 2026-27 term.

It is understood that the veteran attacker had a number of potential suitors across the world of football, including clubs in MLS, Italy and other top-flight sides operating within the Bundesliga.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Crystal Palace 'send scouts' to watch Corinthians 20-year-old

Finally, it appears that former FA Cup holders Crystal Palace have thrown their hat in the ring for one of South America's finest young talents during this summer's transfer window ahead of the Premier League's return.

According to ESPN Brazil, scouts representing the Eagles were in attendance at Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo last Thursday (July 23), watching midfielder Andre play for Brazilian side Corinthians.

The 20-year-old put in a standout performance under the lights as Fernando Diniz's troops smashed Remo 3-0, with the youngster providing the assist for Yuri Alberto's opening goal on the night.

As well as Palace, it is understood that Italian giants Juventus are also keen on securing the highly-rated services of Andre, with the Old Lady already in contact over a potential swoop for the player.

A key part of Corinthians' first-team ranks since his debut in August 2025, Andre was supposedly close to joining AC Milan during the January transfer window before eventually staying put.

The 20-year-old's contract - which runs until December 2029 - includes a release clause of £86m, however, the South American club are said to be willing to part ways with the midfielder for an initial £15m plus £3.5m in add-ons.