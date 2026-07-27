Wolves transfer news: Major Tolu Arokodare boost as European giant 'close on deal' after controversy

By Darren Plant | 27 Jul 2026 12:59

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Tolu Arokodare is allegedly closing in on a transfer to Ajax.

Last week, the Nigeria international was involved in controversy as reports emerged that he had refused to leave the club's training pitch having been told that he would not be part of a first-team session.

While it was claimed that Arokodare took such action in an attempt to force a move to Fiorentina and extra security was later enforced by Wolves, the player denied the reports.

With Arokodare costing £24m last summer and netting just six times in 38 games during 2025-26, Wolves have been left with a major issue in getting the former Genk star off their books.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ajax have stepped in to propose a big-money deal.

© Imago / Action Plus

Ajax favourites to sign Arokodare

The report claims that a 'club to club agreement' is in place over a season-long loan with option to buy.

Although it is not specified whether that clause is optional or mandatory, it is said that a package worth €20m (£17.11m) is on the table.

Ajax allegedly view the 25-year-old as a priority option as new boss Michel looks to move the Dutch giants back up the Eredivisie table.

Both clubs are now seemingly working on the final details of the transfer, the assumption being that Arokodare is interested in a transfer to Ajax.

With Arokodare one year into a four-year contract, Wolves would have needed to recoup at least £18m to avoid a loss on their accounts this summer.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Why do Ajax want Arokodare?

Despite Arokodare only scoring three times in 1,408 minutes of Premier League football, Ajax will instead be looking at his record in Belgium.

A total of 41 goals and 12 assists came from 113 appearances for Genk, 23 of those strikes coming in the 2024-25 campaign.

Ajax also require a replacement for target man Wout Weghorst, who has left for FC Twente.