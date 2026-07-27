Liverpool transfer news: Reds have monitored £22m Spurs target 'for years' - and could now make move

By Lewis Blain | 27 Jul 2026 11:55

Liverpool could finally make their move for long-term defensive target Matteo Ruggeri after years of tracking the Atletico Madrid star.

The Italian left-back has continued to impress in Spain, with his performances attracting interest from several of Europe's biggest clubs.

Now, the Reds are reportedly among the sides considering a fresh approach.

Liverpool could finally move for long-term target Matteo Ruggeri

© Imago

According to reports in Italy (via Sport Witness), Liverpool have been monitoring Ruggeri 'for years' and remain interested in signing the Atletico defender.

The Reds are said to have first enquired about the 24-year-old following Atalanta's Europa League triumph in 2024 and have continued to follow his progress since his move to Spain.

Ruggeri has impressed during his first season at Atletico Madrid, making 41 appearances in all competitions and further enhancing his reputation as one of Europe's most promising left-backs.

Tottenham Hotspur are also credited with an interest, although Atletico are determined to keep the Italy international despite reportedly valuing him at around €25 million (£22 million).

Andoni Iraola badly needs full-back reinforcements at Liverpool

© Imago / Propaganda Photo, David Rawcliffe

Even if Atletico are reluctant sellers, it's easy to understand why Liverpool remain interested.

The departure of Andy Robertson has left a huge void at left-back, while Milos Kerkez has shown flashes of his enormous potential without yet establishing the consistency expected of a guaranteed starter at a club chasing major honours.

Rather than replacing Kerkez, Ruggeri would give new boss Andoni Iraola genuine competition in a position that has lacked depth since Robertson's exit.

Comfortable defending one-on-one, energetic going forward and capable of delivering quality from wide areas, the Italian fits the profile of the modern full-back Liverpool need.

At a potential £22 million, he would also represent excellent value in today's market. Securing him from Atletico may prove difficult given their stance, but Liverpool's long-standing admiration suggests this is far more than a reactive transfer.

If an opportunity does arise later in the window, Ruggeri could be one of the smartest additions the Reds make this summer.