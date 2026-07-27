Chelsea transfer news: Remarkable BlueCo shift as deal for 35-year-old England international being 'explored'

By Darren Plant | 27 Jul 2026 14:13

Chelsea have reportedly registered an interest in signing Brighton & Hove Albion forward Danny Welbeck.

While the Blues are currently preparing to face Western Sydney Wanderers in a friendly on Tuesday, speculation persists over further incomings and outgoings.

Xabi Alonso hinted at a press conference on Monday that Chelsea would be alert in the transfer market.

The Spaniard also refused to set a specific number with regards to the size of his Chelsea squad, despite the lack of European football on their calendar.

Just hours after that media briefing, The Athletic claims that Chelsea are bidding to pull off the shock transfer of Welbeck.

© Imago / Sportimage

Chelsea register surprise Welbeck interest

The report says that the 35-year-old appeals to Alonso due to what he could offer to Chelsea in terms of leadership.

Welbeck also enjoyed the most productive campaign of his long career in 2025-26, scoring 13 Premier League goals.

While it is stressed that discussions are at an early stage, the report alleges that there is "optimism" that a deal can be negotiated.

There are just over 11 months remaining on Welbeck's Brighton contract, although such is their strong position with the Premier League's financial regulations that the Seagulls hierarchy may have few concerns on that front.

Nevertheless, any stance could be dependent on how Welbeck feels about a transfer, with the attacker having made 201 appearances for Brighton across a six-year period.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Who would Welbeck replace in Chelsea squad?

Chelsea already have Joao Pedro, Emanuel Emegha, Nicolas Jackson, Liam Delap and Marc Guiu as centre-forward options.

Of those five players, only Pedro is certain to stay at Stamford Bridge, whereas Guiu will almost certainly move elsewhere.

Delap will likely follow the Spaniard out of the West Londoners, but uncertainty remains over who will compete with Pedro for the number nine role.

Emegha will spend around three weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, while Jackson - after a loan spell at Bayern Munich - will start pre-season in the coming days at a time when he is being linked with Aston Villa.