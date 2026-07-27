Chelsea vs. Western Sydney Wanderers: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

By Matt Law | 27 Jul 2026 10:24 , Last updated: 27 Jul 2026 10:25

Chelsea will begin their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a pre-season friendly against Western Sydney Wanderers on Tuesday.

The Blues are building towards the start of the new Premier League season, with Xabi Alonso's side opening their campaign against London rivals Fulham on August 24.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Chelsea vs. Western Sydney Wanderers kick off?

The pre-season match will kick off at 10.45am UK time on Tuesday.

Where is Chelsea vs. Western Sydney Wanderers being played?

The pre-season contest between Chelsea and Western Sydney Wanderers is being played at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

Accor Stadium regularly hosts the Australia national team.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Western Sydney Wanderers in the UK

TV channels

The pre-season clash will not be available to watch on UK television.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via Chelsea's CFC+ global content subscription service.

CFC+ can be purchased for £14.99 per year in the UK, or each pre-season match can be purchased for £9.99 each as a pay-per-view Day Pass.

Highlights

Highlights of the pre-season match will be available on CFC+.

What is at stake for Chelsea and Western Sydney Wanderers?

Life under Alonso will begin for Chelsea in this match, with the Blues taking to the field for the first time since the Spaniard arrived as head coach.

The London club will also take on Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus, AC Milan, Johor DT and Real Sociedad during pre-season, with the team building towards their Premier League opener against West London rivals Fulham on August 24.

Chelsea have plenty of room for improvement in the new campaign, as a very disappointing 2025-26 campaign saw them finish down in 10th spot in the Premier League table.

Western Sydney Wanderers will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 success over Tigers FC in the Australia Cup, and their new league season will begin in October against Sydney FC.

> Our full preview of Western Sydney Wanderers vs. Chelsea can be viewed here