Transfer news and rumours today: Everton star Iliman Ndiaye in line for shock move, Bournemouth nearing deal for 22-year-old

By Matt Law | 27 Jul 2026 09:52 , Last updated: 27 Jul 2026 09:53

Al-Hilal have reportedly opened talks with Everton over the possibility of signing Iliman Ndiaye during this summer's transfer window.

The 26-year-old made the move to Everton from Marseille in the summer of 2024, and he has represented the Toffees on 71 occasions, scoring 17 goals and registering three assists.

There has been speculation surrounding the Senegal international's future this summer, with Manchester United thought to be among his admirers.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Al-Hilal are in talks with Everton over a potential transfer this summer.

Romano claims that Ndiaye is open to the move, but it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can reach an agreement over a transfer fee.

Al-Hilal are believed to be determined to add another star this summer after agreeing a deal with West Ham United for Crysencio Summerville.

© Imago / Maciej Rogowski / Ball Raw Images

Bournemouth 'closing in' on move for Silva

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are reportedly now closing in on the signing of Antonio Silva from Benfica.

The Cherries emerged as the favourites for Silva when it became clear that the Portugal international would be leaving Benfica during this summer's transfer window.

Progress of late has been slow, but according to Record, the transfer is now close to being announced, with only the final details needing to be agreed.

Silva is expected to feature when Benfica face St Gallen in their Europa League second qualifying round second leg on Thursday due to the Portuguese club's problems at centre-back.

However, that is set to be his farewell appearance, with a transfer potentially being confirmed before the end of the week.

The 22-year-old has made 182 appearances for Benfica in all competitions, while he has also been capped on 20 occasions by Portugal.

Not too long ago, Silva was regarded as one of the best young centre-backs in world football, but he has struggled to show his best form over the last couple of seasons.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Newcastle 'aware' of Czech goalkeeper Hornicek

Elsewhere, Newcastle United are reportedly 'aware' of goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek but are yet to submit an offer for the 24-year-old.

Hornicek featured on 55 occasions for Braga during the 2025-26 campaign, and he has made 88 appearances in total for the Portuguese outfit since breaking into the first team.

According to Sky Sports News, Newcastle are interested in the Czech Republic international, with the Magpies looking to sign another goalkeeper this summer.

Hornicek allegedly has a release clause of £30m in his contract and has already turned down the chance to make the move to Hull City in the current window.

The 6ft 6in stopper could be brought in as Newcastle's new number one, as Nick Pope continues to be linked with a move away from St James' Park.