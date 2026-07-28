Man City transfer news: Enzo Maresca 'identifies' 19-year-old wonderkid as perfect Rodri replacement

By Lewis Blain | 28 Jul 2026 07:46

Manchester City have reportedly identified Barcelona teenager Marc Bernal as their ideal long-term successor to Rodri.

The highly-rated wonderkid has emerged as one of Europe's brightest young talents, with several Premier League giants now tracking his development.

However, prising him away from Camp Nou will be anything but straightforward.

Man City to target Marc Bernal if Rodri leaves this summer

© Iconsport / SPI

According to emerging reports, new City boss Enzo Maresca has earmarked Bernal as a potential replacement should Rodri depart to LaLiga rivals Real Madrid this summer.

The 19-year-old gem is admired for many of the same qualities that have made Rodri one of the world's finest holding midfielders, including his composure on the ball, tactical intelligence and ability to dictate the tempo of matches.

Chelsea and Arsenal are also monitoring Bernal's progress, but Barcelona remain determined to keep hold of one of La Masia's crown jewels.

The Spain youngster is under contract until 2029 and protected by a €500 million (£425 million) release clause, meaning City would need a significant change in Barcelona's stance before a deal could become realistic.

Who is Man City target Marc Bernal?

© Imago

Bernal is regarded as one of the finest defensive midfield prospects to emerge from Barcelona's academy in recent years.

Standing at 6 foot 4 and naturally left-footed, he combines an imposing physical presence with exceptional technical ability.

Comfortable receiving possession under pressure, he excels at progressing the ball through midfield and controlling the rhythm of games, drawing frequent comparisons with Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets.

Operating primarily as the lone holding midfielder in Hansi Flick's 4-3-3 system, Bernal acts as the team's metronome, shielding the defence while initiating attacks from deep. Although naturally a defensive midfielder, he also has the intelligence and passing range to play in more advanced roles when required.

So it is easy to understand why City see him as a potential heir to Rodri. He's almost already a carbon copy, and at just 19, he already possesses many of the attributes required to thrive in an elite possession-based system, while his ceiling remains incredibly high.

The challenge, of course, is convincing Barcelona to part with a player they view as a future cornerstone of their midfield.

Unless Rodri leaves and City are prepared to test Barcelona's resolve with a huge offer, this feels more like a move being planned for the future than one likely to happen immediately.