Preview: Cienciano vs Lanus - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 28 Jul 2026 07:05

Lanus need only a draw to book their place in the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 when they travel to Estadio Inca Garcilaso de la Vega to face Cienciano on Wednesday.

The Argentine outfit hold a commanding 2-0 advantage from the first leg and remain on course to defend their Copa Sudamericana crown, with Botafogo awaiting the winners in the last 16.

Match preview

Cienciano finished fifth in the Liga Clausura and eighth in the overall standings last season to secure a place in the Copa Sudamericana qualifying stage.

The Red Fury went on to finish second in their group to reach the knockout round playoffs, but they now find themselves on the brink of elimination and require a remarkable comeback to overturn the first-leg deficit.

After finishing third in the Liga Apertura, Cienciano remain firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish in the overall standings, which would secure qualification for next season's Copa Libertadores.

The Red Squadron currently occupy fifth place in Liga 1 with 33 points from 19 matches, 11 behind leaders Alianza Lima and four adrift of fourth-placed Los Chankas.

While that gap is still recoverable, recent form is a growing concern, with Cienciano heading into Wednesday's contest on the back of four consecutive defeats in all competitions.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photosport

Lanus finished eighth in the Argentine top-flight standings last season across the two phases, but secured automatic qualification for the Copa Libertadores group stage after overcoming Atletico Mineiro on penalties.

The Garnet currently sit 12th in the league with 24 points from 16 matches and have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign.

Mauricio Pellegrino's side have won only one of their last five league fixtures, but they head into this clash on the back of successive victories in all competitions.

Goals from Franco Watson and Ramiro Carrera sealed a comfortable 2-0 first-leg victory before Lanus followed it up with a 1-0 league success over San Lorenzo at the weekend.

Having lifted their second continental trophy last season, Lanus know another Copa Sudamericana triumph would make them the competition's most successful club.

Cienciano Copa Sudamericana form:

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Cienciano form (all competitions):

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Lanus Copa Sudamericana form:

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Lanus form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Lucas Besozzi was sent off in the 2-1 defeat against Instituto, and he was shown the marching orders in the first leg against Cienciano as well.

Lanus will also be without midfielder Marcelino Moreno, and striker Walter Bou, both are struggling with foot and muscle injuries respectively.

For the hosts, Neri Bandiera is a doubt due to a muscle problem, but Horacio Melgarejo otherwise has an almost fully fit squad to choose from.

Rotceh Aguilar was shown a red card in the recent league defeat to CD Juan Pablo, although that suspension does not apply in the Copa Sudamericana and he is available for selection.

Cienciano possible starting lineup:

Losada; Guidara, Izquierdos, Canale, Marcich; Medina, Cardozo; Salvio, Watson, Aguirre; Valois

Lanus possible starting lineup:

Espinoza; Nunez, Amondarain, Beccerra; Martinich, Arias, Barreto, Souza; Hohberg, Robles, Garces

We say: Cienciano 1-1 Lanus

Cienciano have no option but to take the initiative from the opening whistle in an attempt to overturn the two-goal deficit, but that approach is likely to leave spaces for Lanus to exploit on the counter-attack.

The hosts should produce an improved display in front of their own supporters, yet Lanus possess the experience and composure to manage the tie effectively, and we expect the holders to earn a draw that secures their place in the last 16.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.