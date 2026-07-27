Preview: Kairat vs Omonia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 28 Jul 2026 00:57

Kairat will need a strong performance to keep their UEFA Champions League hopes alive when they welcome Omonia to Central Stadium in Almaty on Wednesday for the second leg of their second qualifying-round tie.

The Kazakhstan outfit reached the league phase of the Champions League last season, but they are in danger of missing out this term after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the first leg.

Match preview

After winning the 2025-26 Kazakhstan league title, Kairat made a strong start to their European qualifying campaign, cruising past Sutjeska 4-1 on aggregate in the previous round.

Rafael Urazbakhtin's side finished 36th in the Champions League league standings after failing to win any of their eight matches.

They have made another impressive start domestically this season, sitting top of the Kazakhstan league with 45 points from 20 matches, two clear of Ordabasy, who have played one game fewer.

Home form has been a particular source of encouragement, with Kairat unbeaten in their last nine matches at Central Stadium, winning six of them, and they will hope to make that advantage count on the European stage.

Kairat have also won six consecutive league matches and suffered just one defeat in their last 10 outings across all competitions, although there remains room for improvement defensively after failing to keep a clean sheet in each of their last three games.

© Imago / GEPA pictures

Omonia are the reigning Cypriot champions after cruising to the league title last season, finishing 18 points clear of second-placed AEK Larnaca.

The Queen are back in the Champions League after a lengthy absence, having last featured in the competition in 2021 when they were eliminated by Dinamo Zagreb in the playoff round.

Last season, Omonia finished 18th in the Conference League league phase before their European campaign ended with a 4-1 aggregate defeat to Rijeka in the knockout playoffs.

Omonia take a slender advantage into the second leg and should be confident of finishing the job, having gone unbeaten in their last five matches, including four pre-season friendlies.

Kairat Champions League form:

W W L

Kairat form (all competitions):

W W W W L W

Omonia Champions League form:

W

Omonia form (all competitions):

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / SOPA Images

The visitors will be without Loic Nego, who was sent off in the first leg and is suspended for this contest.

Omonia are also missing a few important players through injury, including left-back Fotis Kitsos and right-back Moses Odubajo.

Kairat, meanwhile, have lost 17-year-old striker Dastan Satpayev to Chelsea this summer, leaving a significant void in their attacking ranks.

Henning Berg could stick with a similar lineup to the one that suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in the first leg.

Kairat possible starting lineup:

Anarbekov; Mata, Africo, Martynovich, Tapalov; Oksanen, Sadybekov; Jukkola, Joginho, Mrynskiy; Gual

Omonia possible starting lineup:

Fabiano; Pepis, Coulibaly, Panagiotou, Balkovec; Maric, Tankovic, Andreou; Costa, Kakoullis, Montnor

We say: Kairat 3-1 Omonia

Omonia hold a slender advantage from the first leg, but Kairat should offer a much greater attacking threat on home soil as they look to overturn the deficit.

The visitors are without two defenders due to injury, while Nego's suspension further weakens their options, and we expect Kairat to make home advantage count and secure their place in the next round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.