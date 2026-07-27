Liverpool lineup vs. Wrexham: Predicted XI for pre-season friendly as Andoni Iraola has Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz back

By Anthony Nolan | 27 Jul 2026 23:58

Liverpool will continue their pre-season preparations with a friendly showdown against Wrexham just after midnight on Thursday morning, kicking off at 12:30am at Yankee Stadium as part of the Premier League Summer Series.

Andoni Iraola welcomed Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Ryan Gravenberch into his squad at the weekend, though it remains to be seen whether any of the trio will start this game.

Giorgi Mamardashivili should continue in goal, given that first-choice Alisson Becker is undergoing a separate training regimen back on Merseyside.

Considering that Joe Gomez was injured early on against Sunderland, and that Jeremy Jacquet is to be rested, teenage centre-backs Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Mor Talla Ndiaye should start in front of the shot-stopper.

Left-back Milos Kerkez thrived under Iraola at Bournemouth, and the 22-year-old will be ready to start in midweek, while Calvin Ramsay operates on the right, hoping to build on his assist last time out.

In midfield, Trey Nyoni could come into the XI in place of James McConnell, joining Curtis Jones in a double pivot, with Gravenberch likely to be substituted on in the second half.

Likewise, Wirtz may begin the friendly on the bench as he gets to grips with Iraola's demands, so expect to see Dominik Szoboszlai in the number 10 role, flanked by Rio Ngumoha and Kieran Morrison, whose goal against Sunderland was reminiscent of Mohamed Salah.

Will Wright started up top on Saturday evening, but Lewis Koumas could be given the nod in midweek after impressing against the Black Cats, leaving Isak to be brought on later in the game.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Ramsay, Ndukwe, Ndiaye, Kerkez; Nyoni, Jones; Morrison, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha; Koumas