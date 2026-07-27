Preview: Liverpool vs Wrexham - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 27 Jul 2026 23:38

Fresh from victory last time out, Liverpool will continue their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Wrexham at Yankee Stadium - part of the Premier League Summer Series - kicking off at 12:30am on Thursday UK time.

The Merseysiders have a number of key stars back for this week's clash, though the Red Dragons are unbeaten this summer and will pose a tough challenge.

Match preview

Andoni Iraola's Liverpool reign began with a 4-2 win over Sunderland on Saturday night, thanks in large part to versatile midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Reds took the lead through 19-year-old Kieran Morrison early in the first half, but the Black Cats fought back to get their noses in front shortly after the interval, taking advantage of gaps in front of the Merseysiders' teenage centre-halves.

However, Szoboszlai - acting as captain after being substituted on - equalised with a brilliant half-volley, before Federico Chiesa and Lewis Koumas secured the victory for Iraola's side.

The new manager will have been pleased to record a win during his first game in charge, and he will have enjoyed seeing the likes of Morrison and Koumas deliver strong performances, especially considering the club are on the lookout for attacking reinforcements this summer.

Liverpool will be bolstered further on Wednesday night by the return of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Ryan Gravenberch to the squad, following their extended post-World Cup break, and the trio will likely see minutes in a match where the Reds are overwhelming favourites.

© Imago / IMAGO / Crystal Pix

Meanwhile, Phil Parkinson's Wrexham narrowly missed out on making the Championship playoffs in 2025-26, and have put together a strong pre-season so far as they aim to go one step further next term.

The Red Dragons beat Liverpool's bitter rivals Manchester United 1-0 on July 18, courtesy of a first-half effort from Sam Smith to which Michael Carrick's men had no reply.

Parkinson's side then followed that impressive victory with a dramatic 3-2 triumph over Leeds United, a performance that showed their perseverance as they were pegged back twice but took the lead three times before finally getting over the line.

With that in mind, Wrexham have proven their ability to come out on top against Premier League opposition, and Liverpool would be mistaken to take this game lightly due to the Welsh club's second-tier status.

Adding to the Red Dragons' confidence on Wednesday night will be the fact they have kept two clean sheets from their last three outings, while Iraola's team are lacking in senior defenders and may be vulnerable.

Liverpool Club Friendlies form:

Wrexham Club Friendlies form:

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Team News

© Imago / David Rawcliffe, Propaganda Photo

Liverpool will once again be without long-term absentees Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Wataru Endo (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee).

However, the Reds' fitness woes were compounded by the injury to Joe Gomez, who is unlikely to feature in midweek, while fellow centre-back Jeremy Jacquet is set to be rested.

With that in mind, expect to see youngsters Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Mor Talla Ndiaye start at the heart of Iraola's defence, flanked by Milos Kerkez and Calvin Ramsay, who picked up an assist against Sunderland.

Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Ryan Gravenberch linked up with the squad at the weekend, but considering that the trio will take time to get up to speed, they might not make the initial XI.

Instead, Trey Nyoni could partner Curtis Jones at the base of midfield, while Dominik Szoboszlai operates in a number 10 role behind striker Lewis Koumas, who impressed against the Black Cats.

As for Wrexham, Kieffer Moore may lead the line, as he did in the win over Leeds, supported in attack by Bailey Cadamarteri and Nathan Broadhead.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Zak Vyner, Dominic Hyam and Lewis Brunt should be on hand to form a back three in front of goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Ramsay, Ndukwe, Ndiaye, Kerkez; Nyoni, Jones; Morrison, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha; Koumas

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Vyner, Hyam, Brunt; A James, O'Brien, M James, Thomason; Cadamarteri, Broadhead; Moore

We say: Liverpool 3-2 Wrexham

Liverpool will be the favourites this week, and with Isak and Wirtz back available, they should have enough to get over the line against their second-tier opponents.

However, Wrexham have already beaten Man United and Leeds this month, and will be competitive against the Reds' inexperienced centre-backs.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.