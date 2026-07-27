Bradley Barcola to Liverpool: "An excellent signing" who would be "perfect for an Andoni Iraola system"

By Ben Knapton | 27 Jul 2026 19:52 , Last updated: 27 Jul 2026 19:53

As Liverpool target what would be a stunning deal for Bradley Barcola, Sports Mole's Site Coordinator discusses a potential move for the Paris Saint-Germain attacker.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: "One of the quickest players in Europe"

Should Liverpool Pay £140m For Bradley Barcola?

Bradley Barcola would be an excellent signing for Liverpool. He was a bit overshadowed last season at PSG by Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, but still managed 20 combined goals and assists across all tournaments.

The year before that he had 21 goals and 21 assists. He has won back-to-back Champions Leagues and picked up three goals and one assist at the World Cup for France.

Those PSG numbers from 2024-25 are just incredible. His style of attacking also seems perfect for an Andoni Iraola system. He is one of the quickest players in Europe.

I remember watching him in the Champions League final against Arsenal, with that lung-busting run at the end where no one could catch him, and it seemed certain he was going to win it for PSG in normal time.

He hit the side netting, but that showed the explosive pace he can burn when he gets going and space opens up in front of him.

Liverpool launched the most direct attacks of any Premier League team last season. There should be a lot more fast-paced, transitional counter-attacking play under Andoni Iraola.

We saw glimpses of that in the first pre-season match against Sunderland. Iraola has openly talked up wanting a new winger, and Barcola would be the perfect fit for that kind of fast-paced transitional play.

He is also a creator and a scorer in equal measure. Looking at who he would likely replace, Cody Gakpo, Barcola nearly doubled Gakpo's goals per 90 minutes in the league last season.

There is a Premier League versus Ligue 1 caveat, but if you ask Liverpool fans whether they would rather have Barcola or Gakpo in front of goal, there is only one answer.

At the World Cup he also attempted the most line-breaking passes of any player. He loves to score and create, and is absolutely rapid in transition. If signed by Liverpool, he would elevate their game to a new level.