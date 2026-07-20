Preview: Lanus vs Cienciano - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 20 Jul 2026 13:26 , Last updated: 20 Jul 2026 13:32

Lanus begin the defence of their Copa Sudamericana crown on Wednesday evening when they welcome Cienciano to Estadio Ciudad de Lanus for the first leg of their knockout playoff tie.

Mauricio Pellegrino's side dropped into the competition despite ending their Copa Libertadores campaign with a victory, having qualified for South America's premier club competition as last season's Sudamericana winners, while Cienciano progressed to the knockout stages after finishing second in Group B with eight points from six matches.

Match preview

After defeating Atletico Mineiro on penalties in last season's Copa Sudamericana final, Lanus secured automatic qualification for the Copa Libertadores group stage despite finishing eighth in the Argentine Primera Division.

Their underwhelming domestic campaign may have been an early indication of the difficulties ahead, with Pellegrino's side winning just one of their last five league matches.

The Garnet currently sit sixth with 24 points, seven behind the league leaders.

However, Lanus made a positive start to their Libertadores campaign, winning two of their opening three group matches and eventually finishing with nine points, just three behind the top two places required for qualification to the knockout stages.

Their cup involvement in Argentina has also come to an end, with a dramatic 2-1 defeat against Instituto seeing them eliminated in a match where two players and manager Pellegrino were shown red cards.

That chaotic encounter came nearly two months ago and remains their most recent competitive fixture, meaning Pellegrino has had plenty of time to prepare his side for their Sudamericana return.

Having lifted the trophy last season, Lanus claimed just the second continental title in their history, and another triumph this year would see them become the most successful club in Copa Sudamericana history.

© Imago

As for Cienciano, they ended the 2025 campaign with an eighth-placed finish in Liga 1, which secured their place in the opening stage of Copa Sudamericana qualification.

The Red Fury began their group campaign strongly, winning their opening two matches, and although they finished with two defeats and a draw from their final three outings, they did enough to progress to the knockout rounds.

Horacio Melgarejo's side also enjoyed an impressive first phase of the Liga 1 season, finishing third after 17 matches with 10 wins, three draws and four defeats.

Although they missed out on top spot and a place in the playoffs by seven points, Cienciano finished as the division's highest scorers, with no team matching their tally of 34 goals.

However, the second phase of their domestic campaign began in disappointing fashion, with a 3-1 home defeat against Melgar extending their losing run to two matches in all competitions.

Defensive problems have become a concern for the Red Fury, who have kept just one clean sheet in their last six matches, while discipline has also been an issue after collecting two red cards across their previous four fixtures.

Lanus form (all competitions):

D L L L W L

Cienciano Copa Sudamericana :

D W W L L D

Cienciano form (all competitions):

W W W W L L

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