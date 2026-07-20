The Football Immortals: Spain’s Rodri becomes latest name to join the most exclusive trophy club in history

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Jul 2026 13:05 , Last updated: 20 Jul 2026 13:31

The beautiful game of football is one played and enjoyed by billions around the world, but only a select few ever taste what it is like to celebrate success at the absolute highest level.

Winning silverware elevates any player’s legacy and Spain’s 2026 World Cup final triumph over Argentina perfectly illustrated the pinnacle of that glory.

While capturing the world title was a monumental achievement for every single member of the Spain squad, it proved particularly special for captain Rodri, who had the immense honour of lifting the famous trophy.

This crowning achievement secures his everlasting status within an elite circle of football royalty, as he has become just the seventh player in history to win the World Cup, Ballon d’Or, Champions League/European Cup and a continental trophy (Euro 2024).

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the exclusive seven-man club of Football Immortals who have won this extraordinary quartet of major honours.

Franz Beckenbauer | West Germany

© Imago

FRANZ BECKENBAUER FIFA World Cup: 1974 European Championship: 1972 Champions League/European Cup: 1973-74, 1974-75, 1975-76 Ballon d’Or: 1972, 1976

Franz Beckenbauer, often referred to as ‘Der Kaiser’, is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential players of all time, revolutionising football by inventing the modern libero role and leading his teams with unparalleled grace.

His illustrious playing career included winning the 1974 FIFA World Cup, the 1972 European Championship, three consecutive European Cups and two Ballon d'Or awards.

As a true titan of global sport, his legacy rests on this unprecedented success with both West Germany and Bayern Munich, while he also represented Hamburger SV and New York Cosmos across a memorable 19-year playing career.

Other notable honours:

Bundesliga titles: 1968-69, 1971-72, 1972-73, 1973-74, 1981-82

DFB-Pokal: 1965-66, 1966-67, 1968-69, 1970-71

European Cup Winners' Cup: 1966-67

Intercontinental Cup: 1976

Gerd Muller | West Germany

© Iconsport / PA Images

GERD MULLER FIFA World Cup: 1974 European Championship: 1972 Champions League/European Cup: 1973-74, 1974-75, 1975-76 Ballon d’Or: 1970

Affectionately known as "Der Bomber," Gerd Muller is viewed as one of the greatest and most prolific goalscorers in the history of football, possessing an unmatched predatory instinct inside the penalty box.

His legendary playing career was defined by a ruthless efficiency that yielded the 1974 World Cup, the 1972 European Championship, a hat-trick of European Cups, and the 1970 Ballon d'Or while playing alongside fellow great Beckenbauer.

As a foundational icon for both West Germany and Bayern Munich, his extraordinary goalscoring legacy also included brief spells with 1861 Nordlingen and Fort Lauderdale Strikers, concluding his truly unforgettable 17-year career with the latter in 1981.

Other notable honours:

Bundesliga titles: 1968-69, 1971-72, 1972-73, 1973-74

DFB-Pokal: 1965-66, 1966-67, 1968-69, 1970-71

European Cup Winners' Cup: 1966-67

Intercontinental Cup: 1976

© Imago

ZINEDINE ZIDANE FIFA World Cup: 1998 European Championship: 2000 Champions League/European Cup: 2001-02 Ballon d’Or: 1998

One of the most elegant and technically gifted playmakers to ever grace the pitch, Zinedine Zidane defined an era of football with his sublime vision, immaculate control and extraordinary big-game temperament.

The French maestro reached the absolute zenith of the sport by inspiring France to glory at the 1998 World Cup - a historic year that also brought him the Ballon d’Or - before following it up with Euro 2000 success and his iconic Champions League-winning volley for Real Madrid in 2002.

His majestic career, which spanned across memorable chapters with Juventus and Real Madrid after representing Cannes and Bordeaux, solidified a timeless legacy that cements him as a true immortal of global sport, before going on to win a further 11 trophies as manager of Los Blancos between 2016 and 2021.

Other notable honours:

Serie A titles: 1996-97, 1997-98

UEFA Super Cup: 1996, 2002

Intercontinental Cup: 1996, 2002

La Liga titles: 2002-03

Supercopa de Espana: 2001, 2003

Rivaldo | Brazil

© Imago / Camera 4

RIVALDO FIFA World Cup: 2002 Copa America: 1999 Champions League/European Cup: 2002-03 Ballon d’Or: 1999

A mesmerising attacker blessed with a lethal left foot and breath-taking athleticism, Rivaldo was one of the most devastating and creative offensive forces of his generation.

His peak years at the turn of the millennium brought an abundance of glory, capturing the Copa America and the Ballon d'Or in a spectacular 1999 before playing a pivotal role in Brazil's 2002 World Cup triumph and lifting the Champions League with AC Milan in 2003.

While his finest individual club moments came during a golden five-year spell at Barcelona, his nomadic 24-year playing career saw him represent 15 different clubs across four continents, solidifying a truly unique global legacy.

Other notable honours:

FIFA Confederations Cup: 1997

La Liga titles: 1997-98, 1998-99

Copa del Rey: 1997-98

Coppa Italia: 2002-03

UEFA Super Cup: 1997, 2003

Super League Greece: 2004-05, 2005-06, 2006-07

Ronaldinho | Brazil

© Iconsport

RONALDINHO FIFA World Cup: 2002 Copa America: 1999 Champions League/European Cup: 2005-06 Ballon d’Or: 2005

Renowned for his infectious smile and jaw-dropping trickery, Ronaldinho became the definitive face of the ‘Joga Bonito’ era by bringing pure, unadulterated joy to the pitch.

His spellbinding career reached its competitive peak in the 2000s, adding a 2005 Ballon d'Or and 2005-06 Champions League crown with Barcelona to the Copa America and World Cup titles he captured earlier with Brazil.

Across a vibrant 17-year playing journey that included memorable stints at Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, his magical flair and unique showmanship left behind an unmatched cultural legacy, one many of the younger generation still look up to today.

Other notable honours:

FIFA Confederations Cup: 2005

La Liga titles: 2004-05, 2005-06

Supercopa de Espana: 2005, 2006

Serie A title: 2010-11

Copa Libertadores: 2013

© Imago

LIONEL MESSI FIFA World Cup: 2022 Copa America: 2021, 2024 Champions League/European Cup: 2005-06, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2014-15 Ballon d’Or: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023

Widely considered by many as the greatest footballer of all time, Lionel Messi has spent over two decades rewriting the sport's record books with his extraterrestrial playmaking and goalscoring abilities.

His incomparable career reached its fairytale climax when he inspired Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022 - sandwiched between final losses in 2014 and 2026 - completing a majestic international sweep alongside two Copa America titles to accompany his four Champions League crowns with Barcelona.

Having claimed an unprecedented eight Ballon d'Or awards during an iconic era defined by his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, his unparalleled legacy has been further shaped by chapters at Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami. At 39 years of age, he continues to represent the latter as he enters the twilight of his historic career.

Other notable honours:

Finalissima: 2022

La Liga titles: 2004-05, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2012-13, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19

Copa del Rey: 2008-09, 2011-12, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21

Supercopa de Espana: 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018

Ligue 1 titles: 2021-22, 2022-23

UEFA Super Cup: 2009, 2011, 2015

FIFA Club World Cup: 2009, 2011, 2015

MLS Cup: 2025

Olympic Games Gold Medal: 2008

Rodri | Spain

© Iconsport / SPI

RODRI FIFA World Cup: 2026 European Championship: 2024 Champions League/European Cup: 2022-23 Ballon d’Or: 2024

The modern midfield metronome for both club and country, Rodri has established himself as the undisputed premier defensive anchor of his generation through his flawless positional awareness, masterful passing, leadership and tactical intelligence.

His historic rise to football's absolute summit was completed during a golden multi-year window, orchestrating Manchester City's maiden Champions League title in 2023, scoring the winning goal in a 1-0 final triumph, guiding Spain to Euro 2024 glory, and rightfully capturing the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

As the captain who led La Roja to World Cup glory in 2026 to finalise this legendary quartet of silverware, his monumental legacy is firmly secured as the ultimate modern serial winner and one of the greatest players to ever wear the famous red shirt of Spain.

Other notable honours:

UEFA Nations League: 2022-23

Premier League titles: 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24

FA Cup: 2022-23, 2025-26

EFL Cup: 2019-20, 2020-21, 2025-26

UEFA Super Cup: 2018, 2023

FIFA Club World Cup: 2023