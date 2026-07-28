Real Madrid news: With Diomande, Mourinho has a £760 million attack and endless options for offensive football

By Axel Clody | 28 Jul 2026 06:43 , Last updated: 28 Jul 2026 06:43

Known for his cautious and pragmatic footballing philosophy, Jose Mourinho has watched Real Madrid accumulate a staggering collection of attacking talent this summer, with the confirmed signing of Yan Diomande for a fee in excess of £85 million (€100 million).

The Portuguese now has an extraordinary number of tactical options at his disposal.

The combined market value of Real Madrid's main attacking players now exceeds £760 million (€900 million). But more than the money invested, it is the variety of profiles available that truly impresses.

Real Madrid now possess enough solutions to alternate between systems and impose vastly different styles depending on the opponent.

Mourinho's attacking selection headache

© Imago / Atlantico Press / Mario Vasa

Diomande's arrival adds a hugely exciting profile for the Portuguese manager. Explosive in the opening metres, devastatingly effective in one-on-one duels, and capable of eliminating opponents in tight spaces and transition alike, the former RB Leipzig winger is a constant threat from either flank.

His ability to draw multiple defenders can create space for Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, two players who thrive when attacking disorganised defences. To cap it all, Diomande is equally comfortable on the right and left wing.

Around him, Mourinho now has an exceptionally broad palette. Some players excel in transition football, others are more comfortable in slower, possession-based build-up.

The blend of individuals capable of winning one-on-one duels with pace and explosivity — Diomande, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Mbappe — alongside others more adept at controlling the tempo of play — Bernardo Silva, Bellingham, Mastantuono, Guler and Brahim Diaz — multiplies the tactical permutations available.

Few squads in Europe can currently offer so many different profiles without any drop in quality.

Which system will Mourinho employ?

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Mourinho could retain a classic 4-3-3 with Mbappe through the middle, Vinicius on the left and Diomande on the right. Transitions would become extraordinarily difficult for opponents to contain thanks to the combined speed of the front three.

Alternatively, the Portuguese could shift to a 4-2-3-1, with Jude Bellingham in direct support of Mbappe, Bernardo Silva occupying a hybrid playmaker role, and Diomande or Vinicius on the flanks, a system offering greater control of possession.

This depth allows Real Madrid to adapt their approach without altering their identity. Depending on the opponent, Mourinho can prioritise technical control through Bernardo Silva, raw penetration through Diomande, the movement of Mbappe, or the surging runs of Bellingham.

Vinicius and Mastantuono could free up space

© Imago / Pressinphoto

While the attacking department appears overloaded, Real Madrid are unlikely to retain every player. The most significant case concerns Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian international continues to be closely monitored by Arsenal, who are searching for a player capable of elevating their attack to the next level.

A departure is not confirmed, but the Gunners' interest could enliven the final weeks of the window, particularly with the Brazilian's contract expiring in June 2027.

The club are also considering the best solution for Franco Mastantuono. Regarded as one of the most gifted talents of his generation, the Argentine could be loaned out to accumulate minutes at the highest level.

Fiorentina are among the clubs interested in such an arrangement, convinced that the young attacking midfielder could quickly establish himself in Serie A, a pathway similar to that of Nico Paz, who was revealed at Como before Real Madrid successfully recouped £51 million (€60 million) this summer.

These moves would allow Real Madrid to ease a competition that has become particularly dense, without compromising the quality of a forward line that already ranks among the most complete in European football.

And what about balance? If Real Madrid manage to sign Spanish midfielder Rodri, then Mourinho will have one obligation: to play attractive football, and win.