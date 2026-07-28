Arsenal transfer news: £40m star now 'offered around' as Gunners prepare mega Vinicius Jr move

By Lewis Blain | 28 Jul 2026 07:21

Gabriel Martinelli and his future at Arsenal is growing increasingly uncertain as Mikel Arteta targets a blockbuster move for Vinicius Jr.

The Brazilian winger has reportedly been offered to clubs in Italy, with AS Roma among those alerted to his potential availability.

It comes as the Gunners step up plans for what could become the biggest transfer in the club's history.

Gabriel Martinelli facing the axe at Arsenal

© Imago / Sportsphoto

According to reports in Italy (via Sport Witness), Martinelli has been 'offered around by intermediaries' since the start of July, with Roma among the clubs made aware of his situation.

The Serie A side initially prioritised a move for Crysencio Summerville, but following the Dutchman's switch elsewhere, their interest in the £40m-rated Arsenal winger has intensified.

Martinelli's £6m-a-season wages are currently viewed as the biggest stumbling block, while his contract at the Emirates runs until 2027, with the north Londoners holding the option of a further year.

Despite producing important moments in the Champions League and scoring a dramatic winner for Brazil against Japan at the World Cup, the 25-year-old saw his Premier League role diminish last season, registering just over 1,000 minutes of league appearances.

Vinicius Jr has become Arsenal's priority signing

© Imago / IMAGO / Craig Mercer Peak Action Photos

Martinelli's uncertain future becomes much easier to understand when viewed alongside Arsenal's transfer strategy.

The Gunners have already strengthened the left flank with the £34m arrival of Christos Tzolis, while Mikel Arteta has now made Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr his dream signing.

Reports suggest Arsenal are exploring the possibility of signing the Brazil international, with the club prepared to consider a British record-breaking bid if the opportunity becomes realistic.

Should Vinicius arrive, Martinelli's path to regular football would become extremely difficult.

Tzolis has been signed to add depth immediately, Bukayo Saka remains undroppable on the opposite flank, and Vinicius would instantly become the first name on the teamsheet on the left.

From Arsenal's perspective, sacrificing Martinelli for one of the world's elite forwards would be a ruthless but understandable decision. Vinicius offers proven world-class output, game-changing quality and the ability to elevate the Gunners from Premier League champions into favourites for every major trophy.

Martinelli remains a talented player with plenty to offer, but if Arteta is serious about building a team capable of dominating Europe, difficult decisions like this one are inevitable.

The emergence of Tzolis and Arsenal's pursuit of Vinicius suggest the Brazilian's role in north London could soon be coming to an end.