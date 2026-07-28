Tottenham transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - July 28

By Ben Knapton | 28 Jul 2026 09:48

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer news blog on Tuesday, July 28!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as head coach Roberto De Zerbi endeavours to steer Spurs away from the Premier League relegation zone during his first full season at the helm.

Today's Tottenham transfer headlines

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on July 28?

The most concrete piece of Spurs business over the past 24 hours was confirmation from multiple sources that the Savinho pursuit is advancing towards completion; the 22-year-old Brazilian winger has agreed to personal terms, leaving only the fee negotiation between Spurs and Manchester City to be resolved around a package of circa £60m.

City's willingness to sell accelerated once Enzo Maresca identified former Chelsea colleague Pedro Neto as the preferred replacement, meaning Spurs are no longer fighting against a club that wants to keep the player.

De Zerbi's attacking shortlist is also thought to contain two further options alongside Savinho: Andreas Schjelderup of Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain's Ibrahim Mbaye, both valued at around £42m, with Schjelderup the more established of the two options having made 86 appearances for the Portuguese club.

However, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have all now also entered the race for Mbaye, making that particular pursuit considerably more competitive than it was 24 hours ago.

The Lucas Bergvall situation was also addressed directly on Monday, as claims that Sunderland were closing in on the Sweden international's signature were clarified.

The Cristian Romero clock is also running, with Inter Milan's reported 10-day deadline having begun on Sunday, but there has still been no breakthrough in negotiations.