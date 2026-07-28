Liverpool vs. Wrexham: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Andoni Iraola's next pre-season game

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Jul 2026 00:16

Liverpool will play their second fixture of their pre-season tour of the US in the early hours of Thursday against Wrexham at Yankee Stadium.

Andoni Iraola began his tenure as boss with a 4-2 win against Sunderland Saturday, and there were plenty of positives to take away from that game.

Here, Sports Mole provides all you need to know about how to watch Liverpool take on Wrexham.

What time does Liverpool vs. Wrexham kick off?

This match kicks off at 12:30am on Thursday, July 30 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. Wrexham being played?

The game will be played at a neutral venue, with the clash set to be staged at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

Yankee Stadium has a general capacity of 28,743 for football matches, but it can be extended to accommodate 47,309 viewers.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Wrexham in the UK

TV channels

LFCTV have all of the rights to Liverpool's pre-season fixtures this summer, and that is only place to see Liverpool vs. Wrexham on television.

Online streaming

Liverpool fans will be able to watch the club's match if they are an All Red Full and Video member, with every game live online and on the official club app.

Purchasing All Red Full will set fans back £42.99 per season, though All Red Video only costs £4.99, and fans can purchase a free trial.

Highlights

Highlights will be made available on Liverpool and Wrexham's website and social media channels after the match.

What is at stake for Liverpool and Wrexham?

Nothing will be gained for either side by winning, though it could be important for Iraola to carry winning momentum into the coming Premier League season.

The Reds' performance against Sunderland was promising in the second half, though the team's press was poor in the first half, and that is something that Iraola will want to address.

Wrexham will be aiming to claim a playoff spot next term, with the club having finished agonisingly short in seventh in last season's Championship.

Thursday's result will not have an impact on their promotion charge, but it could help build the squad's fitness ahead of 2026-27.