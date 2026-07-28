Preview: Gent vs LNZ Cherkasy - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 29 Jul 2026 00:30

Belgian giants Gent will welcome Ukrainian side LNZ Cherkasy to the Planet Group Arena on Thursday, for a perfectly-poised second leg in the Conference League's second qualifying round.

The winner of this tie will go on to face either Goteborg or Levadia in the third qualifying round.

Match preview

Rik De Mil's Gent reached the second qualifying round thanks to their penalty-shootout victory over Genk in the Belgian Pro League's European competition playoff, and they will be hoping that Tibe De Vlieger's 120th-minute equaliser that day does not end up being in vain.

The Buffalos were held to a 0-0 draw by LNZ in the first leg, failing to convert any of their 11 shots during a frustrating contest that saw them fouled 17 times.

Expecting a physical clash once again on Thursday, De Mil's side will need to keep their heads better than they did last week, when both winger Josue Vergara and centre-back Siebe Van Der Heyden were booked for engaging in altercations with Cherkasy players.

One positive that Gent can take from their first-leg draw is the fact that they have only lost one of their seven most recent outings since the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

However, the more pessimistic amongst the Buffalos' faithful would highlight that the team have won just three of those games - including a 2-0 victory over FC Twente on July 18 - drawing the other three.

© Iconsport / Mykola Tys, Alamy

Meanwhile, Cherkasy were a fourth-tier side just five short years ago, but a rapid ascension saw them finish runners-up in the Ukrainian top flight last season, placing them in the UEFA qualifiers for the first time in club history.

Vitaliy Ponomaryov's men will be delighted to have held out in the first leg, and will sense a major opportunity to lay down a marker for football in Ukraine, which has struggled since Russia's invasion back in 2022.

However, LNZ have failed to win any of their last three matches, drawing twice and losing once - 2-0 against Goztepe on July 16.

To make matters worse, Cherkasy blanked across all three of those outings, playing out a 0-0 stalemate with Dinamo Zagreb on July 14, and it remains to be seen whether they can muster the attacking power to break down Gent.

That being said, fans of the visitors will take heart from their team's commendable record on the road, which features a six-game unbeaten run - including five wins - prior to kick off.

Gent Conference League form:

Gent friendlies form:

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D

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L

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W

LNZ Cherkasy Conference League form:

LNZ Cherkasy friendlies form:

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W

D

L

Team News

© Iconsport / KURT DESPLENTER, Belga News Agency, Alamy Live News

Gent welcomed striker Max Dean back following a lengthy layoff with a knee injury, and will be an option from the bench for the hosts after making a late substitute appearance in the first leg.

In that same vein, centre-back Maksim Paskotsi was featured in the matchday squad for the first leg after recovering from an ankle issue, though Christian Burgess and Siebe van der Heyden should be hand to start at the heart of defence.

However, right-back Matisse Samoise remains sidelined having last taken to the pitch in December 2025, so expect to see Mouhamed Ngom and Tiago Araujo at full-back.

As for LNZ, they will be looking to Cody David to lead the attack on Thursday, supported up top by Mark Assinor and Denys Kuzyk.

At the opposite end, centre-backs Nazarii Muravskyi and Roman Didyk will have their work cut out to deny their Belgian opponents.

Gent possible starting lineup:

Roef; Ngom, Burgess, Van der Heyden, Araujo; Lopes, Benes, Delorge; Goore, Kanga, Vegara

LNZ Cherkasy possible starting lineup:

Palamarchuk; Pasich, Muravskyi, Didyk, Drambaev; Yakubu, Ryabov, Pastukh; Assinor, David, Kuzyk

We say: Gent 1-0 LNZ Cherkasy

Gent have been far from impressive during their pre-season friendlies, and were unable to find a way through in last week's first leg.

However, Cherkasy have struggled for goals in recent matches, and may fall to a narrow defeat, even if their away record suggests they could put up a fight.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.