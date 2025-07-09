Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours today, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future and Erik ten Hag selling a former Manchester United colleague.

Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will reportedly soon be on the market as a free agent again ahead of an exit from Saudi Pro League side Al Quadisiya.

The 36-year-old has enjoyed a goal-laden start to life in the Middle East since arriving last summer, finding the back of the net 21 times in his first 36 appearances for the club in all tournaments.

However, Aubameyang is now in the last year of his contract with Al Quadisiya, who are supposedly looking to bring in a younger centre-forward in the summer window.

As a result, Fabrizio Romano reports that Aubameyang's contract with the Saudi team will soon be mutually terminated, and he will be available on a free transfer soon.

Romano adds that 'many clubs' have been alerted to Aubameyang's potential availability, although it is not clear which specific sides have taken an interest in a deal for the veteran striker.

As a free agent, Aubameyang could also command a high signing-on fee and extortionate wages, potentially ruling some suitors out of the running.

Former Manchester United boss to sell ex-Man Utd goalkeeper?

At the other end of the field, the reunion between former Manchester United men Erik ten Hag and Matej Kovar at Bayer Leverkusen will supposedly be incredibly short-lived.

Ten Hag took the reins at the BayArena earlier this summer following Xabi Alonso's departure to Real Madrid, and he inherited a squad boasting Kovar, who was at Old Trafford when the Dutchman arrived in 2022 too.

Kovar never made a first-team appearance for Man United, though, and he has predominantly been used in European competition while at Leverkusen, playing just six times in the Bundesliga.

While his superior Lukas Hradecky now only has one year remaining on his contract, Leverkusen have brought in Mark Flekken from Brentford, and the Dutchman is expected to quickly become Ten Hag's number one.

As a result, Florian Plettenberg - via the Manchester Evening News - claims that Kovar will soon be on the way out of Leverkusen and will continue his career with PSV Eindhoven.

The 2023-24 Bundesliga champions will apparently pocket up to £6m through his sale, garnering an initial fee of £4.3m with another £1.7m in performance-related add-ons.

Over in Serie A, AC Milan have apparently earmarked English left-back Archie Brown as a potential successor to Saudi Arabia-bound Theo Hernandez.

Hernandez's future has been the subject of debate for many months, as the French left-back was linked with a few European heavyweights, namely Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old is now confirmed to be joining Al-Hilal by Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri, who is now scoping out replacements for Hernandez alongside his transfer team.

A separate update from Romano states that Gent's Brown is one of the names on their shortlist, as the Birmingham-born defender has blossomed since moving to Belgium two years ago.

Brown has produced three goals and 10 assists from 87 appearances in a Gent shirt, and the 6ft 3in defender is also capable of playing as a centre-back and wing-back.

Brown came through the Derby County youth system and also represented Swiss outfit Lausanne-Sport before his £3.5m move to Gent, who have him under contract for another two years.

Carlos Cuesta pursuing Championship striker for Parma?

Elsewhere in Italy, new Parma head coach Carlos Cuesta is believed to have his eye on a highly-rated Championship striker.

The 29-year-old became the youngest manager in Europe's top five leagues when he left Arsenal to join Parma as the successor to Inter Milan-bound Cristian Chivu.

Aiming to bolster their frontline ahead of the new season, Football Insider claims that Cuesta's Parma have made an approach to sign 20-year-old Millwall man Mihailo Ivanovic in the current window.

The 6ft 3in striker was a £2.6m purchase from Vojvodina last summer and quickly adapted to the demands of English football, scoring a respectable 12 goals in 37 Championship appearances in 2024-25.

Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers are supposedly ready to rival Parma for the signature of Ivanovic, who made his debut for the Serbia national team last November.