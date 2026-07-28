Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'closing in' on James Trafford capture for eye-catching price

By Carter White | 28 Jul 2026 15:51

Leeds United have reportedly reached a verbal agreement for the signing of Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.

It has been claimed for a while now that Leeds were in talks with the Citizens over a deal for the 23-year-old, who spent the first part of the summer at the 2026 World Cup with England in North America.

Trafford managed just four Premier League appearances under the reign of Pep Guardiola last season as Man City finished second in the top flight, falling behind Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the title race.

As a result, a move in search of regular gametime is on the cards this summer, with Newcastle United supposedly keen on securing the services of the England international before the end of the trading point.

Since returning from Burnley to the blue side of Manchester in July 2025, Trafford has played in 17 matches for Man City, including a solitary appearance in the Champions League last term.

© Imago / Sportimage

Leeds 'verbally agree' deal for Man City youngster Trafford

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Leeds are closing in on the signing of Manchester City academy product Trafford, who is set for his second permanent move away from the Etihad Stadium.

The report claims that Daniel Farke's side have reached a full agreement with the Citizens for the transfer of the 23-year-old, with paperwork expected to be finalised over the course of the next week.

It is understood that Leeds will fork out an initial fee of £40m for the talents of the Englishman, before paying an amount of add-ons based on the goalkeeper reaching certain milestones at Elland Road.

It is believed that Trafford is set to be handed a long-term contract in West Yorkshire, committing the shot-stopper to the Leeds cause as they look to compete in the top half of the Premier League.

The Whites are preparing to spend a club-record fee on bringing the two-time senior international to Elland Road, providing a much-needed boost to the club's goalkeeping options.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Leeds unusual summer window

Rather unusually, Leeds are set to lose all three of their top-choice goalkeepers from last season ahead of 2026-27, meaning that Trafford's impending arrival will be welcomed with open arms.

Earning a dream switch near the twilight of his career, Karl Darlow has moved from Elland Road to Manchester United, linking up with the Red Devils ahead of their Champions League return.

Completely frozen out by head coach Farke last season, Illan Meslier has bagged a switch to Premier League champions Arsenal, where is preparing to be a backup option for World Cup winner David Raya.