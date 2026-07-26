Leeds United transfer news: Why has Lucas Perri's move to Torino suddenly stalled?

By Carter White | 26 Jul 2026 21:08

Lucas Perri's move from Leeds United to Torino has reportedly stalled due to issues involving agent commission.

Leeds are supposedly looking to lure James Trafford from Manchester City to Elland Road this summer, with the England international set for another campaign of playing second fiddle at the Etihad Stadium.

Daniel Farke's side are also targeting further outfield improvements ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League term, with Leeds said to be eyeing up a highly-rated forward from the German top flight.

As for the goalkeeping department in West Yorkshire, the Whites have already lost their first-choice man this summer, with Karl Darlow leaping at the opportunity to join Manchester United.

The Wales international is highly likely to act as a backup to shot-stopper Senne Lammens at the Theatre of Dreams, featuring in the early rounds of cup competitions such as the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

© Imago

Perri's Leeds exit stalls due to agent issue?

According to Football Italia, goalkeeper Perri has hit a worrying roadblock in his planned departure of Leeds, who are appearing increasingly light on options in between the sticks this summer.

It is understood that the 28-year-old was scheduled to arrive in Italy to complete a medical at Torino, before - if all went well - signing a permanent deal at the Serie A club, leaving Leeds after one year.

However, the report claims that Perri was not allowed to depart for the medical, with the deal between Farke's side and Torino suddenly stalling, throwing the completion of the move into doubt.

There is believed to be issues surrounding how much commission the goalkeeper's agent is expected to receive, meaning that the player's medical has been delayed for the time being until the problem is resolved.

It remains to be seen whether the sticking point can be cleared, allowing Perri to confirm his switch to Torino, who finished an uninspiring 12th place in Serie A at the end of the 2025-26 season.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Leeds' goalkeeper exodus

Rather remarkably, Leeds are heading towards a reality in which they sell all three of their first-team goalkeepers within the space of a few weeks, resulting in a serious shakeup in between the sticks.

After being frozen out of the Premier League plans by Farke last season, Illan Meslier secured an attractive move to English champions Arsenal, where he is set to be second choice to David Raya.

Appearing likely to undertake a similar role at Old Trafford, Darlow left Leeds for Manchester United earlier this month, further reducing the shot-stopping options at Farke's disposal for pre-season.