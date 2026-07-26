Arsenal receive double injury boost for Girona friendly as pre-season pictures released

By Ben Knapton | 26 Jul 2026 18:07

Arsenal have received a double injury boost ahead of the new season, as Ben White and Jurrien Timber have both been pictured boarding the plane to Girona for their upcoming pre-season friendly.

The Gunners have already started their preparations for their Premier League title defence, overcoming MK Dons 3-0 behind closed doors at London Colney on Saturday.

New signing Christos Tzolis registered an assist in the match, which saw Reiss Nelson, Ethan Nwaneri and 18-year-old academy striker Ceadach O'Neill find the back of the net.

Mikel Arteta's side will now spend a few days in a warm-weather training camp in Spain before an exhibition game against Girona, who welcome the Gunners to Estadio Montilivi on August 1.

Arsenal boarded their flight to the Iberian Peninsula on Sunday, and both White and Timber were seen among the group as they close in on returns from injuries.

Jurrien Timber, Ben White join Arsenal squad for pre-season Girona match

Ben White & Jurrien Timber have both travelled with the Arsenal squad to Girona. ✈️?? pic.twitter.com/8j6biOkJlj — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 26, 2026

White sustained a moderate knee injury during Arsenal's Premier League win over West Ham United on May 10, which ruled him out for the remainder of the season and the 2026 World Cup with England.

However, the 28-year-old issued a positive update when speaking to Arsenal's social media channels upon his return to London Colney last week.

"I've just been training every day, really. Knee's all good. Started training back with the team last week," White said, fuelling hope that he will be back in time for the start of the new season.

Meanwhile, Timber recovered from a major groin injury in time to come off the bench in the Champions League final, but the right-back then had to withdraw from the Netherlands' World Cup 2026 squad.

Timber is also optimistic about his chances of a swift return, though, telling the Arsenal media team: "Getting there slowly, trying hard, rehabbing during the summer, hopefully back soon."

While Timber and White might be involved against Girona, William Saliba will not be, as the Frenchman has just started a lengthy rehabilitation process after exacerbating a long-standing back problem.

Which Arsenal players are on the plane for Girona game?

© Imago / News Images

As well as the formerly injured duo, a handful of Arsenal players whose futures might lie elsewhere have also made the journey to Spain for Saturday's fixture.

Nelson and Fabio Vieira could be involved in some capacity, as might Gabriel Jesus, who is in the last year of his Arsenal deal but started the win over MK Dons at the weekend.

Ethan Nwaneri was also pictured making his way to the plane after returning from an unsuccessful loan stint at Marseille, joining fellow youngsters Max Dowman, Marli Salmon, Tommy Setford and Andre Harriman-Annous.

Following the conclusion of their post-World Cup holidays, Piero Hincapie, Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz have now joined up with the Arsenal squad for next weekend's match.