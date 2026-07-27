Zion Suzuki future: Paris Saint-Germain 'in talks' with Japan World Cup star linked with Aston Villa, Leeds United

By Darren Plant | 27 Jul 2026 17:30

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly joined the race to sign Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

Before and after representing Japan at the 2026 World Cup, the 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a transfer to a bigger club.

Leeds United were said to be pushing hard for a deal several weeks ago, yet it appears that Manchester City's James Trafford is now the priority for Daniel Farke.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa may still find themselves in a fight to retain the services of Emiliano Martinez, particularly after a claim by Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti over the weekend.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG could now be one of the favourites to win the race for Suzuki.

© Imago / IMAGO / PsnewZ

PSG, Juventus in Suzuki talks

The report claims that both the two-time Champions League winners and Juventus are in talks with the stopper.

At this point, PSG allegedly cannot guarantee Suzuki a starting role, even with Matvey Safonov having produced inconsistent performances during his time at Parc des Princes.

Meanwhile, Juventus are said to view Suzuki as the next in line to become their number one should Martinez stay at Villa.

Suzuki is reportedly interested in a move to Turin if an agreement can be found with Parma.

The player could be available for a fee in the region of £25m and £30m.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Long way to go in Suzuki saga?

Despite the latest development, it may be some time before Suzuki leaves Parma for a bigger club.

Not only may he view PSG at this stage of his career as too much of a risk, it is questionable whether Juventus will be able to meet Parma's valuation.

There are also three years remaining on his contract, leaving Parma in a strong position at the negotiating table.