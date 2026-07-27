Preview: Gornik Zabrze vs Fenerbahce - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 27 Jul 2026 17:23

Turkish giants Fenerbahce travel to Poland on Wednesday evening looking to finish the job against Gornik Zabrze and book their place in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

Ismail Kartal's side hold a slender 1-0 aggregate advantage after Anderson Talisca's first-half free kick proved decisive in Istanbul, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of the return leg.

Match preview

Fenerbahce had been expected to establish a much healthier cushion before travelling to Poland, but they were made to work hard by a disciplined Gornik defence in last week's first leg.

The Turkish side dominated possession and territory for long spells, yet they struggled to convert their clear-cut chances against Michal Gasparik's well-organised visitors, and only a breakthrough in the 37th minute when Talisca’s superb free kick.

Although the margin is narrow, Fenerbahce remain favourites to progress thanks to their vastly superior European pedigree and expensively assembled squad, and if they advance, they would set up a third-round meeting with either Sturm Graz or Hearts as they continue their pursuit of a place in the Champions League league phase.

Kartal will also be encouraged by the fact that his side have now won four successive matches, including three pre-season friendlies, conceding just twice during that run, while scoring 12 times.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Gornik, meanwhile, can take confidence from their display in Istanbul despite returning home empty-handed.

Making their first appearance in European competition for eight years, the Polish cup winners frustrated one of the continent's biggest clubs for much of the evening and now they know that a one-goal deficit keeps the tie very much alive, particularly with home support behind them.

The Miners recorded their first win of the campaign over the weekend when they defeated Slask Wroclaw 2-1 on home soil in their opening league game of the season, recovering from a first-half deficit and turning the game around with two second-half goals.

Having started the season with two consecutive losses – a 3-1 defeat to Lech Poznan in the Polish Super Cup and the first leg against Fenerbahce – Gornik will hope the feeling of victory over the weekend pushes them to a win on Wednesday.



Gornik Zabrze Champions League form:

Gornik Zabrze form (all competitions):

L

L

W

Fenerbahce Champions League form:

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / xSeskimphotox FBahce-Alanya-170925 (29)

Fenerbahce are expected to welcome several players back into contention after Mason Greenwood made his competitive debut from the bench in the first leg and created a number of dangerous moments following his introduction.

Nathan Ake also made his competitive debut for the club, featuring from the start, while N'Golo Kante remains unavailable after his extended involvement at the World Cup.

Talisca should continue to spearhead the attack after scoring the winner in Istanbul, with Marco Asensio, Kerem Akturkoglu and Irfan Can Kahveci all competing for places behind him.

Gornik remain without suspended goalkeeper Tomasz Loska, so Philipp Schulze should continue between the posts after deputising in the first leg.

Jaroslaw Kubicki is still sidelined with the fractured arm he suffered in the Polish Super Cup, while Emil Prekop is expected to lead the line once more after replacing the departed Lukas Ambros during the summer.

Meanwhile, Kacper Urbanski should retain his place in midfield after an encouraging European debut for the club.

Gornik Zabrze possible starting lineup:

Schulze; Sacek, Janicki, Josema, Janza; Sadilek, Dietz, Urbanski; Ismaheel, Prekop, Khlan

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Gunok; Semedo, Skriniar, Ake, Oosterwolde; Guendouzi, Fred; Kahveci, Asensio, Akturkoglu; Talisca

We say: Gornik Zabrze 1-2 Fenerbahce (Fenerbahce win 3-1 on aggregate)

Gornik proved in Istanbul that they are capable of frustrating stronger opponents, and playing at home should make them more adventurous in the second leg.

That approach could ultimately play into Fenerbahce's hands, though, as the visitors possess considerably greater attacking quality and experience in European competition. Expect the Polish side to threaten, but Fenerbahce should have enough class to claim another victory and safely progress to the next round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.