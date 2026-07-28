Ipswich Town transfer news: Tractor Boys announce second goalkeeper arrival of the summer

By Carter White | 28 Jul 2026 16:14

Ipswich Town have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen on a permanent deal from Belgian side Union SG.

It was heavily claimed earlier this week that Ipswich were close to securing the services of the 26-year-old, who enjoyed a remarkable 2025-26 campaign on a personal note in the Belgian Pro League.

There was also fondness in the Premier League of Scherpen back in January, when Wolverhampton Wanderers were supposedly eyeing up a move for the player before their eventual relegation.

The Dutchman kept an outstanding 16 clean sheets in 32 league matches for USG last season as they missed out on the top-flight title, whilst also saving one of the six penalties he faced in 2025-26.

Scherpen has vast experience of top-level football, playing in the first divisions of the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium, as well as featuring in the Champions League during the past two seasons.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

'Great opportunity' - Scherpen discusses Ipswich move

On Tuesday morning (July 29), Ipswich confirmed the arrival of Scherpen on a four-year contract at Portman Road, committing him to the East Anglian cause until the summer window of 2030.

Speaking to the Tractor Boys' in-house media upon completion of his deal, the Dutchman stated: "This is a very proud moment for me.

“This is a great opportunity for me to show my qualities and test myself in the best league in the world, so I am really looking forward to making memories together.

“I have had great conversations and everything here has been really positive, so it is made me very excited to join Ipswich Town.

“I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and cannot wait to meet the fans and get started.”

© Imago / PsnewZ

Scherpen vs. Van Oevelen commences

Scherpen becomes Ipswich's sixth signing of the summer transfer window and the second in the goalkeeping department, where Alex Palmer and Christian Walton are likely to be cast aside this season.

That leaves two Dutchmen to battle for the first-choice spot in between the sticks, with 22-year-old Kayne van Oevelen recently joining the Tractor Boys from Eredivisie outfit FC Volendam.

With a more varied football CV and a few years of extra experience, Scherpen is probably the favourite to start to the 2026-27 campaign as O'Neil's pick of the shot-stoppers, however, that could change dependent on pre-season performances.