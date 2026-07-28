Arsenal transfer news: Former Gunners defender 'training' with Premier League club

By Darren Plant | 28 Jul 2026 16:00

Former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is allegedly training with Crystal Palace.

The Japan international was contracted to the Gunners between 2021 and 2025, making a total of 84 appearances in all competitions.

Tomiyasu's time at the Emirates Stadium was plagued by injury, with with just one outing being made in 2024-25.

Despite signing a deal with Ajax last season, the 27-year-old is already a free agent having made just nine appearances.

According to The Athletic, a return to the Premier League has become a possibility.

© Iconsport / Paul Terry, Sportimage

Crystal Palace showing Tomiyasu interest

The report claims that Tomiyasu is part of the Crystal Palace squad that has travelled to Italy for a pre-season tour.

There is allegedly the possibility of him featuring in a friendly as Pierre Sage looks to prepare his squad for the new campaign.

As it stands, Tomiyasu is seemingly assessing his options, but Palace will be viewed as the favourites to sign him should he make an impression.

That said, clubs in Europe are said to be monitoring the situation, with Tomiyasu having also played in Italy during his career.

© Iconsport / ANP

Would Tomiyasu represent a good signing for Crystal Palace?

Having earned qualification for the Europa League, Palace will have ambitions to win that competition and step up to the Champions League.

However, the likely exit of Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea represents a major blow to the backline, even with Oscar Mingueza having already been signed.

Sage generally plays with a back three, so Palace realistically require five or six players who can be deployed in that position.

Chris Richards, Jaydee Canvot and Chadi Riad are the current options, but Palace require at least one standout addition.

While Tomiyasu would not necessarily be that, it would add much needed depth, versatility and experience to the squad.