Preview: Ferencvaros vs FC Twente - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Jul 2026 15:28

In the second leg of the Europa League's second qualifying round, hosts Ferencvaros will hope to hold onto their advantage over FC Twente on Thursday at Groupama Arena.

After emerging as 2-1 winners in the first leg on July 23 thanks to a late winner, Ferencvaros must make the most of their home crowd and advance into the penultimate round of qualifying.

Match preview

The hosts were heading for a stalemate in the first leg, with Aske Adelgaard netting Twente's 38th-minute equaliser, but Lenny Joseph struck for the second time in the 80th minute to give his side a deserved lead.

Fradi returned to domestic action on July 26 after their continental victory, and while they suffered a 4-2 loss to Paksi SE in their opening fixture of the Hungarian top flight, they had won their prior eight competitive outings.

Ferencvaros have qualified for a European competition in each of their past six seasons, and they have competed in the Europa League in four of their last five campaigns.

Boss Balazs Borbely's side are unbeaten in 11 games at home in Europe - all of those matches came in the Europa League - and a win on Thursday would be their 10th in 12 European clashes at Groupama Arena.

Ferencvaros have also kept three consecutive clean sheets when playing at Groupama Arena in UEFA competitions, and they have found the back of the net at least once in each of their 12 most recent contests at the stadium.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Twente did create opportunities in the first leg, but their failure to capitalise on their chances continued a trend of low-scoring matches in Europe, with the club having netted one or fewer goals in seven of their last 11 continental games.

The Dutch side do not boast a particularly strong history in Europe given they have only once made it to the league or group stage of a UEFA competition since the start of 2014–15.

However, even if Twente are unable to overcome their deficit, they will be entered into the third round of Conference League qualifying.

Manager John van den Brom's only game of 2026-27 was their first-leg defeat, but he has overseen four victories and just one loss from six friendly fixtures ahead of the beginning of the Eredivisie on August 9.

Trots van het Oosten have concerningly only won two of their 13 most recent away clashes in Europe, a period in which they lost five times and were held to stalemates on six occasions.

Ferencvaros Europa League form:

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Ferencvaros form (all competitions):

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FC Twente Europa League form:

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FC Twente form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Wart Brinkerhof, MTB-Photo, Alamy Live News

Ferencvaros cannot afford to weaken their lineup given the slender nature of their advantage, meaning there is no reason to doubt the selection of Kristoffer Zachariassen, Lenny Joseph and Yusuf Bamidele in a front three.

If Philippe Rommens retains his place at the base of midfield, then expect to see Marius Corbu and Gabi Kanichowsky to feature alongside him.

The three midfielders will be asked to protect a four-man defence that includes central defenders Mariano Gomez and Toon Raemaekers.

Twente striker Wout Weghorst was ineffective in the first leg, and he must make the most of any chances created by wingers Daan Rots and Sondre Orjasaeter.

Goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall is a serious doubt because of an abdominal injury, and if he cannot recover in time for Thursday's match, then the most likely candidate to relace him is Remko Pasveer.

Ferencvaros possible starting lineup:

Dibusz; Osvath, Gomez, Raemaekers, Cadu; Corbu, Rommens, Kanichowsky; Zachariassen, Joseph, Bamidele

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Pasveer; Van Rooij, Lemkin, Nijstad, Adelgaard; Zerrouki, Van den Belt; Rots, Hlynsson, Orjasaeter; Weghorst

We say: Ferencvaros 2-1 FC Twente (Ferencvaros win 4-2 on aggregate)

Ferencvaros not only boast the advantage of playing at home, but their record in Europe is considerably stronger than the visitors'.

Twente will have to overcome their poor history on the road if they are to advance, but it is difficult to see them producing enough to take control of the tie.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.