Preview: Internacional vs Flamengo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 28 Jul 2026 14:59

Internacional host Flamengo at Estadio Beira-Rio on Wednesday in round 21 of the 2026 Brasileiro campaign.

Flamengo hold a significant advantage in the recent head-to-head record, while Inter need to regroup amid a tough run of fixtures. After facing Mengao, currently second in the league, Colorado will meet Palmeiras, the current leaders.

The timing is far from ideal for Internacional to test themselves against the two best teams in the Brasileiro this season.

Match preview

Internacional have accumulated four consecutive defeats in the Brasileiro and have not won since May 2026. The two most recent losses came after the return from the World Cup break: 2-1 against Cruzeiro at Beira-Rio (with goals from Kaio Jorge and Matheus Pereira), and 2-0 against Athletico Paranaense at Arena da Baixada, where Kevin Viveros opened the scoring, and Inter failed to respond.

In the table, Colorado sit 16th with 21 points from 20 matches, the same tally as Vasco and Remo, who are already inside the relegation zone, with Mirassol and Chapecoense completing the bottom four.

The upcoming fixture list offers no relief. After Flamengo, Inter’s next league fixture is against Palmeiras, the current leaders, increasing the pressure for an immediate response.

Off-field circumstances also add to the challenge. Head coach Paulo Pezzolano was granted leave to travel to Uruguay following his mother's passing and missed the match against Athletico.

Assistant coach Esteban Conde took charge on that occasion. If Pezzolano does not return in time, Inter will face Flamengo without their head coach once again.

In recent encounters with Flamengo, the record is unfavourable: Inter have won just three of the last 15 meetings. In round one this season, the sides drew 1-1, with Borre opening the scoring and Arrascaeta equalising from the penalty spot.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Flamengo arrive in Porto Alegre after a 1-1 draw against Sao Paulo in round 20 at the Maracana.

Leo Pereira opened the scoring 11 minutes into the second half after deflecting a corner, but Jonathan Calleri levelled in the 25th minute with a header from a Luis Osorio cross.

Samuel Lino scored what would have been a second goal for Leonardo Jardim’s side, but VAR disallowed it for offside using the semi-automated system.

Despite the draw, the result was not entirely negative for Flamengo. Palmeiras lost their match in that round, bringing the gap to the top spot down to six points: Rubro-Negro have 38 points, compared to 44 for Verdao.

Internacional Brasileiro form:

D

W

L

L

L

L

Internacional form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

L

L

Flamengo Brasileiro form:

W

D

L

W

W

D

Flamengo form (all competitions):

D

D

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Internacional recently presented midfielder Calebe. The player received shirt number 30 and made himself available to coach Paulo Pezzolano, stating he is ready to help the club navigate through this turbulent period.

Starting goalkeeper Sergio Rochet remains sidelined with a thigh injury, which continues to be a key absence for the Colorado defence.

Flamengo’s Lucas Paqueta took another step toward being selection-ready. The midfielder trained for the first time with his teammates at Ninho do Urubu and showed progress in his recovery from a thigh muscle injury.

Wednesday’s visitors have received an offer from Turkish side Besiktas for defender Leo Pereira; the final decision now rests with the club. Meanwhile, Gonzalo Plata remains out due to a knee injury.

Internacional possible starting lineup:

Anthoni; Torres, Maripan, Juninho; Vitinho, Bruno Gomes, Villagra, Matheus Bahia; Bernabei, Carbonero; Alerrandro

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Emerson, Vitao, Leo Pereira, Alex Sandro; Pulgar, Jorginho; Samuel Lino, Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique; Pedro

We say: Internacional 1-2 Flamengo

Flamengo display clear superiority over Internacional, who have yet to record a win since returning from the World Cup break. Given this context, and the opportunity to close the gap on Palmeiras following the leader's recent slip, Rubro-Negro should field a strong side.

Expect a match ending in a victory for Mengao, though a response from Inter remains possible - at least one goal - driven by home support at Beira-Rio.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.