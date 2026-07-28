Preview: Torshavn vs Motherwell - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 28 Jul 2026 14:38

Torshavn will host Motherwell at Torsvollur on Thursday evening for the second leg of their Conference League second qualifying round clash.

The visitors secured a commanding 2-0 victory in the first leg, leaving the hosts with a mountain to climb in the reverse fixture.

Match preview

Torshavn travelled to Scotland as the major underdogs against Motherwell in the first leg of their Conference League second qualifying round tie, although Lukasz Cieslewicz's side did have more European experience to draw from.

Torshavn have featured in the Conference League qualifiers in each of the last six seasons, but they have failed to secure a victory since a 1-0 triumph against Newtown AFC in July 2022.

The first-leg loss to Motherwell extended their European winless run to eight matches, featuring five defeats and three draws.

Torshavn will, however, be able to draw encouragement from their home record in that time, having remained undefeated with three draws, although they will need to secure a victory by at least two goals if they are to keep their hopes of reaching the league phase alive.

© Imago

Motherwell, meanwhile, will undoubtedly be the favourites to build on their lead and progress into the third qualifying round after a controlled and dominant performance in Scotland.

Alfred Johansson's side, despite enduring a challenging first pre-season together with back-to-back losses to AGF (4-0) and Genk (4-3), produced a superb performance and could have added several more goals to the tally.

Ultimately, Martin Moorman's debut goal in the first-half and Lukas Fadinger's second just before the hour mark leaves the Steelmen firmly in the driving seat to progress one step closer to qualifying for a European competition for the first time since the 2008-09 UEFA Cup.

Motherwell will, however, have to be aware of their disappointing away record in European qualifiers, having failed to win any of their last nine qualifiers on the road, including seven defeats.

Torshavn Conference League form:

Torshavn form (all competitions):

L

W

W

L

W

L

Motherwell Conference League form:

Team News

Torshavn may make several changes in hope of an improved performance and attempt to get back into the tie.

Storm Pettersen is Torshavn's joint-top scorer in the league, alongside Jakup Thomsen, and the attackers could start together in forward areas on Thursday.

As for Motherwell, several debutants impressed in the first leg, including defenders Jake Girdwood-Reich and Moorman, and the duo could start together again in central defence.

Further forward, Johansson may opt to name an unchanged front three of Willy Vogt, Mikey Booth and Ibrahim Said.

Torshavn possible starting lineup:

Mork; Joensen, Johannesen, Steiring, Dam; Mneney, Radosavljevic, Soylu; Voss, Thomsen, Pettersen

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Paulsen; Sparrow, Girdwood-Reich, Moorman, Wilson; Williams, Fadinger, Priestman; Vogt, Booth, Said

We say: Torshavn 0-2 Motherwell

Motherwell were in complete control in the first half and despite Torshavn having a strong recent European record at home, we are backing the Steelmen to demonstrate their superiority once again and secure the win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.