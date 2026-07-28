Preview: Levadia Tallinn vs IFK Goteborg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 28 Jul 2026 13:59 , Last updated: 28 Jul 2026 14:05

Just 90 minutes from a place in the third round of the 2026 Conference League qualifiers, Levadia Tallinn welcome IFK Goteborg to A. Le Coq Arena on Thursday.

A 2-1 triumph in last week’s first leg has put the hosts in pole position, but their Swedish visitors will not go down without a fight as they look to end a drastic slump in form.

Match preview

Having gone unbeaten in 18 of their 19 league matches before the Conference League qualifiers began, Levadia Tallinn entered their first-round tie against Caernarfon in superb form.

Despite winning the first leg 5-0, Vjatseslav Zahovaiko’s side did not let up in the return fixture, claiming another 5-0 victory to record their biggest aggregate win in a European tie.

Their reward was a second-round assignment against Goteborg, which the Green-Whites are halfway to navigating after a narrow win at Gamla Ullevi, though they will be disappointed to have conceded late on.

While still awaiting their first appearance in the Conference League proper, Levadia have participated in every qualifying campaign since 2021, with their best performance coming last year when they exited to Differdange in the third round.

On the back of four straight wins since the start of July, Thursday’s hosts now seek to end the month on a high and will be eager to quash any hopes of a Goteborg comeback with a strong first-half display, having been in front at the interval in each of their last five outings.

© Imago / Bildbyran

After finishing fourth in the 2025 Allsvenskan, Goteborg were set to miss out on European qualification entirely before Mjallby handed them a lifeline by not only topping the Swedish top flight but also winning the domestic cup.

This handed Stefan Billborn’s side a place in the Conference League qualifiers and, better still, direct entry into the second round. Goteborg had only just ended a four-game winless run before last week’s meeting with Levadia, and have since been beaten by Sirius.

A run of just one win from their last seven matches marks Kamraterna’s worst form in years as they travel to Estonia for their first European away game in a decade, searching for a catalyst to spark a change in fortunes.

Tuesday would be an ideal time for Goteborg to tighten up defensively, as they have now gone 19 matches without a clean sheet in all competitions.

During that stretch, the Swedish giants have conceded 28 goals in 10 away matches, shipping four in each of their last three games on the road.

Levadia Tallinn Conference League form:

W

W

W

Levadia Tallinn form (all competitions):

D

L

W

W

W

W

IFK Goteborg Conference League form:

L

IFK Goteborg form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Bildbyran

With no new injury concerns, Levadia are expected to name an unchanged XI from the first leg, with Mark Roosnupp retaining his place after replacing Enock Otoo last time out.

Wendell Gabriel has scored four goals in his last three starts for the hosts and will be one to watch as he looks to continue his impressive run of form.

Max Fenger is unavailable for Goteborg due to illness, with the striker set to spend a fortnight on the sidelines after being withdrawn at half time last week.

The visitors will also be without Arbnor Mucolli (knee) and Gabriel Ersoy (muscle), while August Erlingmark is suspended following his red card in the first leg.

This opens the door for Filip Ottosson to return to the starting XI after four consecutive matches out of the line-up.

Levadia Tallinn possible starting lineup:

Vallner; Saliste, Nwankwo, Iboro, Liivak; Ainsalu, Peetson, Roosnupp, Pedro; Tambedou, Gabriel

IFK Goteborg possible starting lineup:

Bishesari; Seidu, Bager, Yeboah, Eriksson; Heintz, Kruse, Ottosson; Larsson, Clemmensen, Bergmark-Wiberg

We say: Levadia Tallinn 1-1 IFK Goteborg

Levadia upset the odds to claim victory in Sweden, and Goteborg now need a response to keep their Conference League hopes alive.

The visitors are expected to pose a greater attacking threat given their situation, but we back the hosts to do enough to earn a draw and secure qualification when all is said and done.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.