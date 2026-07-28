Preview: Pafos FC vs Hajduk Split - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 28 Jul 2026 13:31

Pafos FC will welcome Hajduk Split to the Alphamega Stadium on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie.

The visitors boast a 2-0 lead thanks to their first-leg victory, leaving the hosts with plenty of work to do if they are to keep their Europa League campaign alive.

Match preview

Pafos first qualified for European competition in 2024-25, thanks to winning the Cypriot Cup in 2023-24, managing to secure their place in the Conference League.

They followed that up by qualifying for the league phase of the Champions League for the first time in 2025-26 after lifting their first-ever Cypriot First Division title in 2024-25.

Despite failing to retain their league crown, Pafos overcame Apollon Limassol 2-0 in the Cypriot Cup final last season, ensuring they would return to the Europa League qualifiers this term.

Pafos initially built on that cup triumph in pre-season with a win and draw in their first two friendlies, but the Cypriot side subsequently suffered back-to-back defeats in their final two pre-season games.

That miserable run continued in their opening match of 2026-27, with Hajduk Split recording a 2-0 win in the first leg of this Europa League second qualifying round tie.

Consequently, Ricardo Sa Pinto's side have plenty of work to do if they are to extend their Europa League campaign, but they will draw confidence from their return to home soil.

Pafos have lost only three of their 16 home matches in European competition, including a 2-2 draw with Monaco and a 1-0 triumph over Villarreal in last season's Champions League league phase.

© Imago / IMAGO / HANZA MEDIA

Meanwhile, Hajduk Split will be firmly in the driving seat and full of confidence following the first leg triumph, with goals from Michele Sego and Dario Melnjak leading them one step closer to the third qualifying round.

Hajduk Split secured their place in the second qualifying round thanks to a 3-2 aggregate victory over MSK Zilina in the first round, with a 2-0 home win in the first leg proving particularly crucial as they lost 2-1 in the away leg.

The 2-1 away loss to MSK Zilina did, however, extend a concerning record on the road, with Hajduk Split now winless in their last five away games in competitive competitions, including two defeats.

Hajduk Split also have a disappointing record in European qualifiers, failing to qualify for the group stage of any competition since the 2010-11 Europa League despite competing in the qualifiers for European competition in each of the subsequent 15 seasons.

Pafos FC Europa League form:

Hajduk Split Europa League form:

Team News

© Imago / HANZA MEDIA

Pafos will continue without the availability of Anderson Silva and Joao Correia due to injury concerns, while the remainder of the squad should be fit for selection.

Captain David Luiz is expected to retain his position in the backline, while Sa Pinto may shift to a back four as Pafos push to get back into the tie following the first-leg defeat.

Meanwhile, Hajduk Split will be without Roko Brajkovic, who has been ruled out for an extended period after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training.

Brajkovic could be replaced by Abdoulie Sanyang Bamba on the right wing, while Dalisson de Almeida, Melnjak and Sego should keep their places in attack.

Pafos FC possible starting lineup:

Majecki; Bruno, Luiz, Goldar, Ioannou; Pepe, Sunjic; Jaja, Dragomir, Biel; Lele

Hajduk Split possible starting lineup:

Silic; Acapandie, Maresic, Hoorenbeeck, Hrgovic; Pukstas, Pajaziti; Bamba, Dali, Melnjak; Sego

We say: Pafos FC 1-1 Hajduk Split

Pafos do have a formidable home record in European competition but head into the match off the back of three straight defeats, while Hajduk Split are enduring a miserable run of results on the road.

As a result, we expect a hard-fought encounter that ultimately ends all square, with the visitors consequently booking their place in the next round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.