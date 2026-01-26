Preview: Pafos FC vs Slavia Prague - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 26 Jan 2026 22:52 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 07:44

Pafos FC welcome Slavia Prague to the Alphamega Stadium on Wednesday evening for the final league phase gameweek of this season's UEFA Champions League campaign.

The Light Brigade endured a narrow 1-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their previous European encounter, while the Stitched lost 4-2 at home to Hansi Flick's Barcelona.

Match preview

After losing just one of their first five Champions League fixtures this season, Pafos have tasted defeat in each of their previous two matches, albeit away to both Juventus and Chelsea.

Despite losing as expected at Stamford Bridge, there were various positive signs for the Cyprian team, who held out the Club World Cup champions until Moises Caicedo's strike in the 78th minute.

Albert Celades's side retain a small chance of finishing in the competition's playoff places, although they would need a considerable number of results to go in their favour on Wednesday evening as well as claiming no less than victory themselves.

Due to their participation in Europe, the Light Brigade have seen their Cyprus League endeavours suffer, with 14 of their 17 points dropped so far coming either directly before or after midweek Champions League action.

Although they have a game in hand on every other side in the division, Pafos currently sit third in the Cyprus League and are eight points below Omonia at the table's summit.

© Imago / Michal Fajt

Winless in the Champions League this season, only Villarreal and Kairat Almaty have earned fewer points than Slavia Prague, leaving them with no chance of progressing into the knockout phase.

Despite taking an early lead against Barcelona at the Fortuna Arena last week, Jindrich Trpisovsky's side lost 4-2 to the Spanish giants, meaning they are winless in their previous 14 European matches and have been beaten in nine of those.

The Stitched have particularly struggled in front of goal in the Champions League, with no other side in the competition scoring fewer than their four this campaign.

Before their double against Flick's side, Slavia Prague had not scored in their previous five Champions League matches, with Bodo/Glimt the only other team to be breached by the Czech outfit in this season's competition.

While they have been underwhelming in Europe, Trpisovsky's side are flying in the Chance Liga, currently unbeaten and sitting seven points clear of fierce rivals Sparta Prague at the top of the table.

Since their league campaign was halted for the winter break on December 13, the Stitched have also played three friendlies, beating SK Brann, drawing to Karlsruher and losing to FC Basel.

Pafos FC Champions League form:

L

D

W

D

L

L

Pafos FC form (all competitions):

L

W

W

L

L

L

Slavia Prague Champions League form:

L

D

L

D

L

L

Slavia Prague form (all competitions):

D

W

W

L

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Due to picking up his third yellow card in this season's Champions League campaign against Chelsea, Bosnian midfielder Ivan Sunjic will serve a match suspension against Slavia Prague on Wednesday evening.

While he was named on the bench against former club Chelsea, Pafos defender David Luiz is a doubt, having been withdrawn after 12 minutes against Ol. Nicosia with a suspected knee injury a fortnight ago.

It also remains to be seen whether defenders Joao Correia and Goldar will feature, with both sustaining recent muscle injuries.

Mislav Orsic will miss the first leg of a potential playoff match if he was to pick up a booking on Wednesday evening.

Despite playing only one competitive match over the previous six weeks, Slavia Prague currently have an extensive injury list.

After being substituted at the break against Barcelona last week, it looks likely that both Tomas Holes and David Moses will miss out against Pafos.

The Czech side are also missing Dominik Javorcek, Petr Sevcik and Ondrej Zmrzly, all of whom have significant injuries.

Alexandr Buzek will miss Wednesday's fixture due to a thigh injury sustained in November, while it remains to be seen whether Divine Teah and Samuel Isife can return from their recent absences.

Pafos FC possible starting lineup:

Gorter; Sema, Luckassen, Pileas; Bruno, Pepe, Quina, Jaja; Orsic, Dragomir, Anderson Silva

Slavia Prague possible starting lineup:

Stanek; Vlcek, Zima, Chaloupek; Doudera, Dorley, Provod, Sadilek, Sanyang; Chory, Kusej

We say: Pafos FC 2-1 Slavia Prague

Considering they are competing in their debut Champions League campaign, Pafos can certainly be proud that they have a chance of progressing to the knockout phase.

Although the odds are not in their favour, we see the Cyprian side at least giving themselves a chance by overcoming a lacklustre Slavia Prague outfit on Wednesday.

