Chelsea vs. Pafos FC team news: Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer decisions made by Liam Rosenior for key Champions League fixture

By Darren Plant | 21 Jan 2026 18:49 , Last updated: 21 Jan 2026 19:00

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has decided to rest Cole Palmer for Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Pafos FC.

Palmer looked a forlorn figure after the Blues' 2-0 win over Brentford on Saturday, the suggestion being that he was still struggling with a groin issue.

The England international has, therefore, been omitted from the squad for the game with Pafos, but Enzo Fernandez is surprisingly included despite Rosenior revealing that he had been suffering with flu.

Rosenior has also opted to hand a start to goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, with Jorrel Hato included at left-back.

A total of six changes have been made to the team that started the Brentford game, with Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile all being brought into the defence.

Liam Delap has also gotten the nod in attack, while Jamie Gittens and Estevao Willian are back in the squad after missing Saturday's game through the flu.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Chelsea legend only named on Pafos bench

Meanwhile, there is disappointment for Chelsea legend David Luiz who has only been named among the Pafos substitutes.

Luiz was withdrawn with an injury issue in the previous game and had been a doubt for this contest.

Ken Sema and Mislav Orsic - who have spent time at Watford and Southampton in the past - are named in the midfield and attack of the visitors.

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Gusto, Fofana, Badiashile, Hato; James, Caicedo; Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho; Delap

Subs: Sanchez, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella, Emenalo, Santos, Walsh, George, Estevao, Gittens, Pedro, Guiu

Pafos FC: Gorter; Pileas, Luckassen, Sema, Jaja, Sunjic, Pepe, Bruno, Dragomir, Orsic, Anderson

Subs: Petrou, Michael, David Luiz, Goldar, Quina, Bassouamina, Dimata, Langa, Michael, Fontoura Caldierado