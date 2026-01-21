Chelsea 1-0 Pafos FC: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Moises Caicedo snatches important Champions League win for Blues

By Anthony Nolan | 21 Jan 2026 22:12 , Last updated: 21 Jan 2026 22:31

Chelsea snuck into the Champions League's top eight on Wednesday with a narrow 1-0 win over Pafos FC at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League side were by far the better team on the night, but despite their first-half domination, they went into the interval on level terms.

Blues midfielder Enzo Fernandez had the ball in the back of the net with just 17 minutes on the clock when he headed home a Pedro Neto cross, only to see his effort chalked off for a foul.

Pafos produced just one shot in during the first 45, though it gave Liam Rosenior's team a scare when Jaja's strike deflected off Reece James and onto Filip Jorgensen's post.

The Chelsea shot-stopper did not return for the second period after picking up a knock in the first, and he was replaced by Robert Sanchez, while James made way for Estevao.

Rosenior's attacking change made an impact almost immediately, forcing visiting goalkeeper Jay Gorter into a number of saves, but it took a late corner for the Londoners to finally find a winner from a Moises Caicedo header.

Chelsea will feel that they should have won the game earlier, but Rosenior will be happy to pocket the three points and move on.

The Blues are now eighth in the Champions League ahead of their final league phase clash - a tough match against Napoli in Italy.

However, Rosenior did lose goalkeeper Jorgensen to what the club will hope is a minor issue.

As for Pafos, they will be frustrated that they were unable to hold out until the final whistle after keeping Chelsea at bay for the majority of the contest.

Pafos had faced the most shots in this season's Champions League prior to kick off, but had conceded the second-fewest goals of any side in the bottom half. That notable pattern continued on Wednesday, when they faced 21 shots yet conceded just once from a corner.

Elsewhere, former Chelsea centre-back David Luiz was the most recognisable name in the visiting squad for Premier League fans, but he did not see the pitch on his return to Stamford Bridge.

17th min: Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea) disallowed goal

Neto swings a cross in for Fernandez, who heads home what he thinks is the opener.

However, the Argentine midfielder is deemed to have fouled his marker to reach the ball, and the goal is disallowed as a result.

31st min: Jaja (Pafos FC) hit post

Pafos work the ball up to Jaja, who cuts inside and fires a shot towards Chelsea goalkeeper Jorgensen.

The strike hits James' arm - which was tucked in close to his body - before hitting the post.

Moises Caicedo goal vs. Pafos FC (78th min, Chelsea 1-0 Pafos)

Neto curls a corner in from the right, and after a flick on from Wesley Fofana bounced off a Pafos head, Caicedo steals a march to head in at the far post.

Relief for Chelsea!

MAN OF THE MATCH - MOISES CAICEDO

In a game that threatened to turn into an embarrassing result for Chelsea, Caicedo's late goal saved the day.

Alongside his winner, the midfielder also created three chances for his teammates, as well as chipping in with three tackles and eight ball recoveries.

Possession: Chelsea 71%-29% Pafos

Shots: Chelsea 21-4 Pafos

Shots on target: Chelsea 7-2 Pafos

Corners: Chelsea 15-2 Pafos

Fouls: Chelsea 6-10 Pafos

Chelsea will travel to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday, before returning for their final league phase clash on the road against Napoli next Wednesday.

As for Pafos, they will host AEK Larnaca on Sunday, and then welcome Slavia Prague to the Alphamega Stadium for a Champions League showdown on Wednesday.