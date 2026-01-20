Team News: Chelsea vs. Pafos injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 20 Jan 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 20 Jan 2026 20:00

Stamford Bridge hosts a historic Champions League night on Wednesday, when Chelsea welcome Pafos FC for the Cypriot side's first-ever meeting with an English club.

The Blues have collected 10 points from their six league-phase games to sit 13th in the table, 13 places and four points better off than their visitors, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Levi Colwill (knee)

Doubtful: Tosin Adarabioyo (hamstring), Estevao Willian (illness), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (illness), Malo Gusto (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Acheampong, Fofana, Badiashile, Hato; Fernandez, Santos; George, Pedro, Garnacho; Delap

PAFOS

Out: Pedrao (ACL)

Doubtful: David Luiz (unspecified), Joao Correia (unspecified), David Goldar (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Michail; Bruno, Luckassen, Langa, Pileas; Pepe, Sunjic, Quina; Dragomic, Silva, Orsic