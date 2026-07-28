Preview: Anderlecht vs Hammarby - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 28 Jul 2026 13:27 , Last updated: 28 Jul 2026 13:37

Continuing their bid to reach the league phase of the 2026 Europa League, Belgian giants Anderlecht welcome Hammarby to the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium for the second leg of their second-qualifying round tie.

The two sides met in the Swedish capital of Stockholm just under a week ago for the opening fixture and could not be separated after 90 minutes, with the tie finely poised following a 1-1 draw.

Match preview

The last few years have been a turbulent period for Anderlecht, with the 34-time Belgian champions failing to win the league title since the 2016-17 campaign and recording back-to-back fourth-place finishes in the Belgian top-flight.

That period of underachievement has resulted in another managerial change, with former Porto boss Vitor Bruno becoming the 34th permanent manager in the club's history and taking charge of his first competitive match last week.

One of Bruno's biggest challenges will be replacing the attacking output of Thorgan Hazard, who scored 15 goals for Anderlecht last season before returning to former club Lens this summer.

The Purple and White have strengthened their squad with the arrivals of Lukas Ambros, Leo Petrot, Joshua Nga Kana and Giulian Biancone, all of whom made their competitive debuts in the first leg, although those additions have focused mainly on defence and midfield rather than replacing Hazard in the final third.

Despite losing their early advantage in Sweden, Anderlecht will feel confident heading into Thursday's decisive fixture, with home advantage on their side as they look to progress to the third and final qualifying round.

However, they have won just one of their last five matches at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium.

© Imago

Hammarby, meanwhile, arrive in Brussels with the benefit of being well into their domestic campaign and will hope their sharper match fitness can help them overcome their Belgian opponents.

Bajen reached this stage of Europa League qualifying after finishing second in the Allsvenskan last season and they remain firmly in contention for another strong league finish in 2026.

After 15 matches, Henrik Rydstrom's side have recorded eight wins, three draws and four defeats, collecting 27 points to sit second in the standings, although they remain 11 points behind leaders Sirius.

Their defensive organisation has been a major factor behind their impressive campaign, with no side in the Swedish top-flight conceding fewer than their 15 goals so far.

However, their away form remains a concern heading into this decisive fixture.

Hammarby have won just two of their seven Allsvenskan matches on the road in 2026, with only five teams collecting fewer away points.

The two teams meet for just the second time in their history after last week's 1-1 draw in Sweden.

Anderlecht took the lead after just six minutes through a stunning Danylo Sikan free-kick before Hammarby rescued a draw in the 89th minute thanks to subsitute Frank Junior Adjei's equaliser, which arrived shortly after Nathan Saliba was shown a second yellow card.

Anderlecht Europa League form:

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Hammarby Europa League form:

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Team News

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As mentioned, Anderlecht will be without Saliba after his red card in the first leg ruled him out through suspension, with Ambros a potential replacement as he looks set to make his first start since joining from Gornik Zabrze.

Bruno will also be without Cedric Hatenboer, Ilay Camara, Killian Sardella and Lucas Hey, who are all unavailable due to injury concerns.

Captain Colin Coosemans is expected to continue in goal, while first-leg scorer Sikan should lead the attack alongside 19-year-old striker Mihajlo Cvetkovic.

Hammarby have the luxury of being able to name name the same starting XI from the first leg, with Sourou Kone the only absentee from their squad after a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since April.

Paulos Abraham, who has scored eight goals this year, will lead the line once again, with captain Nahir Besara operating behind him.

Anderlecht possible starting lineup:

Coosemans; Maamar, Petrot, Biancone, Augustinsson; Llansana, Kana, Ambros, Nga Kana; Sikan, Seke

Hammarby possible starting lineup:

Hahn; Skoglund, Fofana, Winther, Persson; Karlsson, Tekie, Lind; Adjei, Besara; Abraham

We say: Anderlecht 3-1 Hammarby (4-1 aggregate)

With qualification at stake, Thursday's second leg could be another closely contested encounter between two evenly matched sides.

However, Anderlecht's home advantage could prove decisive, with the Belgian side boasting stronger results on their own patch last season while Hammarby have struggled away from home in 2026.

We expect Bruno's side to claim their first competitive victory under his management and secure progression to the next qualifying round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.