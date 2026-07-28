Preview: Hibernian vs Malisheva - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 28 Jul 2026 14:03

Hibernian will welcome Malisheva to Easter Road Stadium on Thursday night for the second leg of their Conference League second qualifying round clash.

The visitors boast a 2-0 lead from their first leg victory, leaving the hosts with a mountain to climb if they are to progress into the third qualifying round.

Match preview

Hibernian booked their spot in the Conference League qualifiers with a fifth-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership last season, meaning they would enter at the second qualifying round.

Despite a lacklustre start to their pre-season campaign, losing 1-0 to Shamrock Rovers, David Gray's side bounced back with encouraging wins against Cliftonville FC (5-1) and Brondby (2-1).

However, Hibs failed to keep that momentum going in their opening competitive fixture of the 2026-27 season, surprisingly losing 2-0 to Malisheva in the first leg of this Conference League second qualifying round tie.

Talking after the game, Gray labelled the performance of his Hibernian side as "unacceptable", with Hibs now requiring a rescue mission in the second leg if they are to keep their European dreams alive.

While Hibernian will be encouraged by the return to their home ground, where they lost just five times in 19 Scottish Premiership fixtures last season, they do have an underwhelming record in Europe.

Hibernian have failed to qualify for any European competition since the 2005-06 UEFA Cup, including Conference League qualifying round eliminations in 2025-26, 2023-24 and 2021-22.

© Imago / Focus Images

Malisheva, meanwhile, will head into the second leg in great confidence, having recorded a stunning 2-0 home win thanks to goals from Kreshnik Uka in the 21st minute and Valjimir Nafiu in the 90th minute.

Malisheva will be hoping they can defend their two-goal advantage and move one step closer to securing their first-ever qualification to the league phase of a European competition.

Malisheva have already made history by reaching the second qualifying round, having been eliminated from the Conference League first qualifying round in each of their only two previous attempts.

Thursday's visitors do, however, have a disastrous away record in European competition, losing all of their previous three qualifying fixtures on the road, including a humiliating 8-0 defeat to Vikingur Reykjavik last term and a 2-1 loss to Vllaznia Shkoder in the first qualifying round this term.

Malisheva did ultimately bounce back from that 2-1 loss by winning 5-0 in the home leg, meaning they have won each of their last two games, but they will have to overcome their miserable away record in this competition if they are to qualify for the third round.

Hibernian Conference League form:

Malisheva Conference League form:

Team News

© Imago

Hibernian will remain without Rocky Bushiri due to an ongoing Achilles tendon injury.

Elsewhere, Gray is likely to make numerous changes after a dismal display in Kosovo, meaning the likes of Adam Mayor, Joe Newell and Thibault Klidje could start.

Meanwhile, Uka has now scored three goals and registered two assists in his last two games for Malisheva, and the midfielder is likely to continue alongside Besnik Ferati and Donart Vitija.

Thomas Brdaric could opt to stick with the same starting side and system that secured the 2-0 win in the first leg, meaning Malisheva are likely to continue with the three-at-the-back.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Passlack, O'Hora, Hanley, Obita; Newell, Chaiwa, Mulligan; Klidje, Lowe, Mayor

Malisheva possible starting lineup:

Avdyli; Shani, Kryeziu, Skovgaard; Isgandarli, Vitija, Ferati, Uka, Veliu; Ibishi, Xhylani

We say: Hibernian 4-1 Malisheva

Malisheva have a disastrous away record in European competition, losing all of their previous three away fixtures, while Hibernian will be boosted by the return to Easter Road.

Hibs will be expected to produce a considerably stronger performance than in the first leg, and with their quality in forward areas, we believe Gray's men will turn the tie around and secure their progression.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.