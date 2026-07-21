Preview: Motherwell vs Torshavn - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 21 Jul 2026 17:51

Motherwell and Torshavn will meet in the first leg of their Conference League second qualifying round tie on Thursday evening.

The hosts lost each of their two pre-season friendlies heading into this game, while the visitors have won each of their last two matches.

Match preview

Motherwell enjoyed a superb 2025-26 season under Jens Berthel Askou, finishing fourth in the Scottish Premiership to secure their place in the qualifying rounds for the Conference League this term.

Askou subsequently departed to join Toulouse at the end of the campaign, with Alfred Johansson appointed as the Steelmen's new permanent boss in June 2026.

However, the new Motherwell manager has endured a difficult start to life, losing each of his opening two matches during a disappointing pre-season campaign.

Motherwell suffered a devastating 4-0 defeat to AGF in their first match under the new manager, followed by a 4-3 loss to KRC Genk in their second pre-season friendly, leaving them heading into this game without a win under their new manager.

© Imago

Johansson will be eager for his team to secure their first result when they take on Torshavn on Thursday, and the hosts will be the favourites to claim the three points at their home ground, Fir Park.

Torshavn also head into the game enduring a challenging first half to their 2026 Faroe Islands Premier League season, sitting fifth in the standings with 24 points after seven wins, three draws and six defeats from their 16 league games.

Torshavn have experienced an upturn in form in recent matches, winning each of their last three league fixtures, and they will hope to draw confidence from that streak when they take on Motherwell.

The Faroe Islands' side do boast more experience of competing in this competition, having featured in the Conference League qualifiers in each of the last five seasons, although they have failed to win a European fixture since a 1-0 triumph against Newtown AFC in July 2022.

Motherwell form (all competitions):

L L

Torshavn form (all competitions):

D L W L W W

Team News

Motherwell have made several signings during the summer window, with Alex Paulsen, Willy Vogt, Dylan Williams, Martin Moormann and Jake Girdwood-Reich joining the club, and several of these players could feature here.

Elsewhere, Elijah Just scored in Motherwell's friendly defeat against Genk last time out, and the midfielder - who scored three goals at the World Cup - will be hoping to find the net again here.

Meanwhile, Torshavn secured a commanding 4-1 win in their last outing, and they could name a similar side in this one.

Jakup Thomsen scored a brace in that match, and the striker should lead the line again against Motherwell.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Paulsen; Sparrow, Whyte, Moormann, Ross; Vogt, Priestman, Fadinger; Said, Charles-Cook, Just

Torshavn possible starting lineup:

Mork; Mohr, Johannesen, Steiring, Dam; Mneney, Radosavljevic; Voss, Soylu, Sorensen; Thomsen

We say: Motherwell 3-1 Torshavn

Motherwell are the favourites heading into this match, especially alongside boasting the home advantage, and the hosts should secure a comfortable win here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.