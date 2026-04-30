Preview: Falkirk vs Motherwell - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 30 Apr 2026 14:32

Falkirk and Motherwell will come together at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a matchday 35 clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are sixth in the standings with 46 points from 34 games, while the visitors are fourth with 57 points from 34 league fixtures.

Match preview

Falkirk have enjoyed a superb first season back in the Scottish Premiership since 2009-10, with the Bairns confirmed to finish in the top six after securing their place in the Championship group of the post-split campaign.

John McGlynn's side picked up 46 points from their 33 pre-split fixtures, with 13 wins, seven draws and 13 defeats, meaning they finished sixth and six points clear of seventh-placed Dundee United.

Despite the Bairns' impressive campaign, they have struggled in recent weeks, with just three wins in their last 10 matches across all competitions, alongside five defeats and two draws - as well as a penalty loss to Dunfermline in the Scottish FA Cup semi-finals.

That run of results, including last weekend's loss to Celtic in the opening post-split match, largely ended Falkirk's ambitions of potentially securing European football, with the Bairns now 11 points behind fourth-placed Motherwell.

However, looking to keep their slim chances alive going into the final three fixtures, McGlynn will be hoping his side can make up three points on Motherwell by achieving a win on Saturday.

© Imago / Focus Images

The Steelmen, however, will be heading into this encounter with their confidence restored after a stunning 3-2 win against Rangers last weekend, which ended a five-game winless run in the Scottish Premiership.

Courtesy of Emmanuel Longelo's 90th-minute winner, Motherwell secured all three points and moved six points clear of fifth-placed Hibernian, significantly strengthening their grip on the European qualifying place.

Jens Berthel Askou will be hoping his side can further strengthen their chances of qualifying for European competition by building on that win with another triumph on Saturday, but the Steelmen have struggled in this fixture this term.

Motherwell have failed to beat Falkirk in any of their last five matches, including two defeats and one draw throughout the 2025-26 season.

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

W D L W L L

Falkirk form (all competitions):

D L W L D L

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

L L D L L W

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Falkirk are anticipated to be without Louie Marsh, Scott Bain, Filip Lissah and Liam Henderson for Saturday's match due to ongoing injury issues.

Kyrell Wilson came off the bench and had a good impact in Falkirk's 3-1 loss last weekend, scoring their only goal of the game, and the winger could be brought into the starting side as a result here.

As for Motherwell, John Koutroumbis and Zach Robinson are both ruled out with injuries, while Stephen Welsh is a doubt to feature after coming off with an injury worry last weekend.

Off the back of the superb 3-2 win against Rangers, Askou could look to name an unchanged side on Saturday, including match winner Longelo on the left flank.

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Hogarth; Adams, Neilson, Allan, McCann; Cartwright, Spencer; Wilson, Ross, Miller; Stewart

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; Sparrow, McGinn, Gordon, O'Donnell; Fadinger, Watt; Maswanhise, Slattery, Longelo; Just

We say: Falkirk 2-2 Motherwell

Motherwell will be boosted by their recent win, but they have failed to defeat Falkirk in any of their three meetings this season, including two wins for the Bairns.

While McGlynn's men have struggled in recent weeks, their home advantage and record against Motherwell should help them secure a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.