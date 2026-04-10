Preview: Falkirk vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 10 Apr 2026 09:49

Rangers will travel to the Falkirk Stadium to play the Bairns this Sunday afternoon as they aim to continue their hunt for the Scottish Premiership title.

Meanwhile, the hosts will be aiming to build on their win against Motherwell last time out with three points this weekend.

Match preview

Falkirk enter this match with very little to play for in the league, except pride after a fine regular season in the Scottish Premiership, which has seen them finish in the top half of the division.

The hosts will be looking to pick up as many points as possible in the final six games of the season but will be aware they have no realistic chance of securing European qualification as they are eight points off fourth-placed Motherwell.

Fans of the Bairns may arrive at the stadium expecting a result this weekend due to their fine recent record against Rangers in the league, as they are unbeaten in their last four home league games against the Glaswegians, with their last home defeat against this opposition coming in the Scottish Championship in August 2014.

While those in attendance will almost be sure to see one side earn three points as none of Falkirk’s last eight home league games have been drawn, with the Bairns winning four and losing four since a goalless draw with Motherwell in December.

© Imago / Focus Images

Rangers come into this game knowing that the league title is in their hands, as should they win every game until the end of the campaign, they will lift the Premiership.

Danny Rohl’s side are currently only one point behind league leaders Hearts and two ahead of Celtic but will face them on the road, so they must ensure they take maximum points from sides not involved in the title race.

The Gers have only lost one of their last 47 top-flight meetings with Falkirk, a 0-1 defeat in December 2006 under Paul Le Guen, and so there will be confidence from their fans coming into this game.

Rangers will also hope to equal a unique record set under Steven Gerrard in 2020, when they scored four goals in three consecutive games, having done so in their past two league matches.

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

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Falkirk form (all competitions):

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Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

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Rangers form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / MB Media / Icon Sport

Falkirk will be without Ross MacIver and Louie Marsh, who missed their win over Motherwell; however, several key players returned to action in this game, including Ben Parkinson, Liam Henderson and Kyrell Wilson.

Barney Stewart and Calvin Miller have impressed in front of goal for the hosts this season, as the English striker has scored on eight occasions, three of which have been the critical first of the match. Meanwhile, the Scottish striker has netted five times this season.

Rangers will be without Bailey Rice and Ryan Naderi, who suffered a potentially season-ending injury in their victory over Dundee United.

The visitors will be hopeful Youssef Chermiti, James Tavernier, and Mikey Moore are on form for this game, as they have scored nine, eight, and six times, respectively.

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; McCann, Henderson, Lissah, Adams; Spencer, Tait; Yeats, Stewart, Broggio; Miller

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Meghoma, Djiga, Souttar, Tavernier; Chukwuani, Raskin; Moore, Miovski, Skov Olsen; Chermiti

We say: Falkirk 1-3 Rangers

Rangers are in fine form in front of goal and should have too much for the hosts to carry on their winning run and allow them to put further pressure on league leaders Hearts and Celtic in the title race. Falkirk should be able to get at the visitors' defence, as they have not proven they can shut out sides in recent weeks.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.